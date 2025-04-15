UK announces new humanitarian funding for Sudan

The UK has announced new support to Sudan ahead of the Sudan conference which will bring together international representatives.

the UK will commit further life-saving aid for over 650,000 people affected by the ongoing violence as Sudan faces the worst humanitarian crisis on record

a one-day conference will unite foreign ministers and leading humanitarian leaders at a conference in London to mark the 2-year anniversary of the brutal conflict in Sudan

international representatives will discuss how to achieve a peaceful end to the conflict and address the issues preventing aid reaching those most in need

Today (15 April) the UK will co-host a conference in London alongside the African Union, EU, France and Germany to mark the 2-year anniversary of the conflict in Sudan with attendees including major donors and multilateral institutions.

Bringing together foreign ministers from across the globe, the Foreign Secretary will step up international efforts to protect civilians and work towards an end to the conflict.

During a one-day conference, he will announce new life-saving aid to support over 650,000 Sudanese people. Alongside international counterparts, he will also identify steps to improve humanitarian access and find a long-term political solution.

Sudan is facing the worst humanitarian crisis on record, with over 30 million people in desperate need of aid, over 12 million people are displaced, and famine is spreading throughout Sudan. Over 12 million women and girls are also at risk of gender-based violence.

The new £120 million funding announced today will deliver lifesaving food and nutrition supplies, including for vulnerable children and will provide emergency support to survivors of sexual violence.

The Foreign Secretary, David Lammy said:

Two years is far too long – the brutal war in Sudan has devastated the lives of millions – and yet much of the world continues to look away. We need to act now to stop the crisis from becoming an all-out catastrophe, ensuring aid gets to those who need it the most. As I saw earlier this year on a visit to Chad’s border with Sudan, the warring parties have shown an appalling disregard for the civilian population of Sudan. This conference will bring together the international community to agree a pathway to end the suffering. Instability must not spread – it drives migration from Sudan and the wider region, and a safe and stable Sudan is vital for our national security. The UK will not let Sudan be forgotten.

African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, HE Ambassador Bankole Adeoye said:

Achieving peace in Sudan depends on valuing every voice and everyone playing a role in building a prosperous Sudan. The African Union is committed to assisting all the people of Sudan build a brighter democratic future by working to silence the guns.

The ongoing conflict and instability risks spilling over into the wider region, driving Sudanese people away from their homes, with some taking dangerous onward journeys to the UK and Europe. Instability in Sudan also directly impacts the UK’s national security.

The UK wants to help tackle instability in Sudan and reduce the level of irregular migration from the region to Europe and the UK as part of its Plan for Change.

In January 2025, the Foreign Secretary visited the Chad-Sudan border at Adré to see first-hand the impact of the conflict on refugees.

Background

countries and organisations attending the Sudan conference include the United Kingdom, the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU), France, Germany, Canada, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Norway, Qatar, South Sudan, Switzerland, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, Uganda, United States of America, alongside high-level Representatives including the League of Arab States (LAS) and the United Nations (UN)

on 17 November 2024, the Foreign Secretary announced a £113 million aid package, which will support over a million people affected by violence in Sudan

the new £120 million funding announced today is for the 2025 to 2026 financial year and will deliver food including pulses, oils, salts and cereals

the UK welcomes the 13 February decision to keep the critical Chad-Sudan Adré border crossing open for 3 more months. But the Sudanese Armed Forces must keep it open permanently, and without restrictions

the parties to the conflict continue to obstruct the work of humanitarian agencies, through delaying visas for aid workers and limiting their movements throughout Sudan

funding announced today aims to reach over 600,000 people including: 670,000 people reached with food assistance for 3 months 205,000 people reached through a cash-based response 600,000 people reached through nutrition and water and sanitation



Media enquiries

Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk

Telephone 020 7008 3100

Contact the FCDO Communication Team via email (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.