UK announces new support for women and girls in Gaza

UK announces new life-saving support for pregnant women and new mothers, and menstrual hygiene kits for thousands of women and girls.

Foreign Secretary calls for a full resumption of aid into Gaza, as women and girls risk pregnancy complications and disease

It comes amid ‘catastrophic’ humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with ‘women and girls bearing the brunt of the suffering’

Against a backdrop of an appalling humanitarian crisis, the UK has pledged vital funding to deploy midwives and deliver emergency medical supplies for new mothers in Gaza. The aid could reach thousands—but only if Israel allows a substantial increase in vital humanitarian access.

The announcement comes after the Famine Review Committee confirmed famine in parts of Gaza.

The UK reiterates that the Israeli government’s refusal to allow sufficient aid into Gaza has caused this man-made catastrophe and urges it to take action to improve the situation immediately.

The Foreign Secretary David Lammy yesterday said:

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic, with famine in Gaza City and women and girls bearing the brunt of the suffering. The UK is doing all we can to improve the situation but we remain crystal clear: for aid to have impact, Israel must ensure it is allowed in and delivered safely and securely to civilians in desperate need. “Gaza’s healthcare system has been decimated. With ongoing strikes on healthcare centres and most hospitals no longer functioning at all, pregnant women will be extremely anxious about giving birth safely. “That’s why we’re announcing this support today as part of our sustained humanitarian assistance to the Occupied Palestinian Territories. “This new funding will help improve midwifery provisions and make giving birth safer. It is critical to improving the situation for mothers and their new-born babies. “But this funding can only have maximum impact if the Government of Israel allows it. Israel must ensure protection of civilians including healthcare staff and health infrastructure, and enable the delivery of life saving medicines, medical equipment and healthcare supplies into Gaza. “We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, a surge in aid and a framework to deliver long-term peace.”

UK funding is set to support some of the 130 women who give birth every day against the backdrop of conflict in Gaza. This £3m funding, delivered through the UN’s sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA) is supporting midwives to provide essential lifesaving care for mothers and newborn babies in conflicts and crises.

UNFPA is providing life-saving reproductive health supplies for women and girls in Gaza. Since the conflict began, UNFPA has reached over one million people with sexual and productive health services and gender-based violence prevention and response support.

It has also ensured that over 150,000 women and girls have been able to purchase essential menstrual and hygiene items to meet their basic needs.

Laila Baker, UNFPA Arab States Regional Director yesterday said:

“Women and girls are enduring increasingly horrific conditions in Gaza – with widespread malnutrition and disease putting the lives of pregnant and breastfeeding women and their babies at particular risk. “This vital contribution from the United Kingdom will support UNFPA in providing lifesaving medicines, deploying mobile maternity units, and supporting midwives across the Occupied Palestinian Territory. “With one in five babies in Gaza born prematurely or underweight, and maternal and neonatal services collapsing from fuel and supply shortages, UNFPA also reiterates its urgent call for unimpeded, sustained and demilitarized humanitarian aid into the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

The FCDO is also working with Oxfam GB to distribute Reemi’s zero waste menstrual hygiene products that are suitable for women and girls with limited access to clean water. In incredibly difficult circumstances, Oxfam and local partners distributed over 5,000 Reemi kits in Northern Gaza in early 2025.

Background

The UK is committed to supporting humanitarian efforts in Gaza and has announced £60m in humanitarian funding for the Occupied Palestinian Territories so far, this financial year.

Earlier this month the UK government announced additional funding for UN agency UNOCHA’s pooled fund, to help deliver food, water and fuel to areas most in need and called on Israel to allow safe and large-scale access for the UN, its agencies and humanitarian partners to deliver aid on the ground.

This support from the UK government builds on its previous support for UNFPA’s humanitarian response in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including for reproductive health kits, mobile health teams, and services for gender-based-violence survivors.

UK support has helped UNFPA and its partners reach tens of thousands of women and girls with vital health and protection services.

