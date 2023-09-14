Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK announces new support to Libya in response to devastating floods
The UK has announced a new package of support for Libya following the devastating floods.
- UK announces an initial package worth up to £1 million which will provide life-saving assistance to those in need.
- The UK is a leading donor to the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, which has allocated $10 million to the flood response.
- Minister for the Middle East and North Africa reiterated UK’s commitment to Libya in a call with the Head of Libya’s Presidential Council.
The UK has stepped up its response to the devastating floods in Libya.
The Foreign Secretary has announced an initial package worth up to £1 million to provide life-saving assistance to meet the immediate needs of those most affected by the floods.
The UK is working with trusted partners on the ground to identify the most urgent basic needs, including on shelter, healthcare and sanitation and stands ready to provide further support.
In addition, the UN has announced $10 million in response to the flooding from its Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), to which the UK is one of the largest donors. The UK has committed £52 million towards the UNCERF’s vital work in 2023.
The Minister for Middle East and North Africa, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, also spoke with the Head of Libya’s Presidential Council, Dr Mohamed Menfi, today (Wednesday) to convey his condolences and the UK’s commitment to supporting Libya in the aftermath of this tragedy.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:
The UK is committed to supporting Libya following these devastating floods.
The funding announced today will provide life-saving assistance to those most affected by the floods, including women and children and those who have been displaced from their homes.
We will continue to coordinate closely with the UN and the Libyan authorities on what further support may be required.
Further information:
- CERF is a humanitarian fund established by the United Nations General Assembly to enable timely and reliable humanitarian assistance to those affected by natural disasters, armed conflict and complex emergencies through rapid, effective and efficient channelling of resources to humanitarian agencies.
- The UK is a proud supporter of CERF. In 2022, the UK was one of the largest donors to the fund, contributing £52m, 10% of overall funding for the year. The UK has committed £52m again in 2023, and remains a strong advocate of CERF’s lifesaving operations.
- Overall, the UK is the largest contributor to the CERF since its inception, having provided a total of $1.7 billion of core funding between 2006- 2021.
