UK announces new support to Libya in response to devastating floods

The UK has stepped up its response to the devastating floods in Libya.

The Foreign Secretary has announced an initial package worth up to £1 million to provide life-saving assistance to meet the immediate needs of those most affected by the floods.

The UK is working with trusted partners on the ground to identify the most urgent basic needs, including on shelter, healthcare and sanitation and stands ready to provide further support.

In addition, the UN has announced $10 million in response to the flooding from its Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), to which the UK is one of the largest donors. The UK has committed £52 million towards the UNCERF’s vital work in 2023.

The Minister for Middle East and North Africa, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, also spoke with the Head of Libya’s Presidential Council, Dr Mohamed Menfi, today (Wednesday) to convey his condolences and the UK’s commitment to supporting Libya in the aftermath of this tragedy.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

The UK is committed to supporting Libya following these devastating floods. The funding announced today will provide life-saving assistance to those most affected by the floods, including women and children and those who have been displaced from their homes. We will continue to coordinate closely with the UN and the Libyan authorities on what further support may be required.

