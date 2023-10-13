Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK announces new support to Morocco following earthquake
- Also published by:
- HM Treasury
UK is supporting Morocco with a contribution of up to £1.45 million to support Moroccan–led recovery following last month’s earthquake.
FCDO Minister of State, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, has announced up to £1.45 million to support Moroccan–led recovery following the devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the Marrakech–Safi region on 8 September.
The new funding will help address both immediate needs and support longer-term development in the communities most affected, in line with Morocco’s five-year recovery plan.
In addition to support to health services and shelter, this will expand collaboration with farmers and cooperatives to bring high quality local agricultural products to market, whilst protecting local biodiversity.
Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said:
Seeing first-hand how the Moroccan people have got back on their feet following the devastating earthquake last month, I’m full of admiration for their strength and resilience.
The UK is always willing to help our friends in need and the additional £1.45million announced today will help support Moroccans as they rebuild their lives.
Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, United Nations and the Commonwealth said:
The UK is committed to supporting Morocco following the devastating earthquake last month and this new funding will help the Moroccan–led recovery.
The UK-Morocco partnership is thriving and we stand ready to provide further support.
Today’s announcement comes in the week that Marrakech hosts the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, with Minister for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt both attending.
As part of his bilateral visit programme today, Minister Mitchell will meet UK and other NGOs supporting the Moroccan response including representatives from Global Diversity Foundation (GDF), a Lead Partner on Defra’s Darwin Initiative challenge fund.
GDF, in partnership with Moroccan Biodiversity and Livelihoods Association (MBLA), were already working in coordination with local authorities to support sustainable agriculture in the region. They will continue and expand this longstanding partnership, working with farmers and cooperatives in the affected areas to bring high quality local agricultural products to market, whilst conserving local biodiversity and enabling communities recover from the earthquake.
The Chancellor will visit Le Trou Au Mur, a British-run restaurant in Marrakech’s Medina, to meet with the owner and other British business people who have contributed to the earthquake relief effort.
The UK’s International Search and Rescue Team (UK-ISAR) were deployed immediately after the earthquake last month and supported the Moroccan’s authorities’ search and rescue efforts in remote areas of the Atlas Mountains, near the epicentre of the earthquake. The team provided a range of services, from searching for survivors among the rubble to helping vulnerable people to leave buildings at risk of collapse.
In addition to the ISAR team, the UK deployed the UK Emergency Medical Team (UK EMT) which assessed immediate and longer term needs to inform the response.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-announces-new-support-to-morocco-following-earthquake
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Indo-Pacific Minister boosts climate and technology collaboration with India13/10/2023 15:20:00
Focus on climate and technology cooperation as UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan visits India.
UK government to arrange flights to get British nationals out of Israel12/10/2023 15:25:00
Foreign Secretary announces that the UK will facilitate flights to help British citizens wanting to leave Israel.
Statement on violence in Afghanistan10/10/2023 14:10:00
The UK does not support anyone seeking to achieve political change through violence in Afghanistan.
British nationals released from Afghanistan10/10/2023 11:10:00
UK welcomes the release of 4 British men detained in Afghanistan.
Separation Agreement Joint Committee between the UK and EEA EFTA states: joint statement from the fourth meeting29/09/2023 16:25:00
This statement follows the meeting of the Separation Agreement Joint Committee on 27 September 2023 meeting.
UK announces new sanctions in response to Russian sham elections in Ukraine29/09/2023 15:25:00
Latest sanctions package holds those who would undermine Ukraine's sovereignty to account.
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden’s speech to the UN General Assembly: 22 September 202325/09/2023 16:10:00
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden’s speech given recently (22 September 2023) to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Deputy Prime Minister's speech at the United Nations Security Council21/09/2023 14:10:00
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden’s speech on Ukraine at the United Nations Security Council in New York on 20 September 2023, as it was delivered.