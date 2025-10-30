UK announces sanctions against individual who funds the work of the IRGC

The UK government has today announced sanctions against Aliakbar Ansari for his role in financially enabling the work of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer said:

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is one of the most powerful military organisations in Iran, reporting directly to the Supreme Leader. Its use of repression and targeted threats to carry out hostile acts, including here in the UK, is completely unacceptable. We will continue to take action to call out and tackle such behaviour. Today we are announcing sanctions against corrupt Iranian banker and businessman, Aliakbar Ansari, for his role in financially supporting the activities of the IRGC. This designation sends a clear message - we will not tolerate threats from the IRGC and will not hesitate to take the most effective measures against them.”

Background:

The following individual is today sanctioned by the UK government and subject to an asset freeze, director disqualification and travel ban: Aliakbar Ansari.

A full list of today’s sanctions designations and further information can be found here: The UK Sanctions List - GOV.UK

Today’s designation was made under the Iran Sanctions Regulations (2023)

To date, the UK has sanctioned more than 500 individuals and entities under the Iran and Iran (Nuclear) regimes.

