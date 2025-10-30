Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK announces sanctions against individual who funds the work of the IRGC
The UK government has today announced sanctions against Aliakbar Ansari for his role in financially enabling the work of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer said:
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is one of the most powerful military organisations in Iran, reporting directly to the Supreme Leader. Its use of repression and targeted threats to carry out hostile acts, including here in the UK, is completely unacceptable. We will continue to take action to call out and tackle such behaviour.
Today we are announcing sanctions against corrupt Iranian banker and businessman, Aliakbar Ansari, for his role in financially supporting the activities of the IRGC.
This designation sends a clear message - we will not tolerate threats from the IRGC and will not hesitate to take the most effective measures against them.”
Background:
- The following individual is today sanctioned by the UK government and subject to an asset freeze, director disqualification and travel ban: Aliakbar Ansari.
- A full list of today’s sanctions designations and further information can be found here: The UK Sanctions List - GOV.UK
- Today’s designation was made under the Iran Sanctions Regulations (2023).
- To date, the UK has sanctioned more than 500 individuals and entities under the Iran and Iran (Nuclear) regimes.
Definitions:
- Asset freeze: an asset freeze prevents any UK citizen, or any business in the UK, from dealing with any funds or economic resources which are owned, held or controlled by the designated person. It also prevents funds or economic resources being provided to or for the benefit of the designated person. UK financial sanctions apply to all persons within the territory and territorial sea of the UK and to all UK persons, wherever they are in the world.
- Director disqualification: Where director disqualification sanctions apply, it is an offence for a person designated for the purpose of those sanctions to act as a director of a UK company, or a foreign company that is sufficiently-connected to the UK, or to take part in the management, formation or promotion of a company.
- Travel ban: a travel ban means that the designated person must be refused leave to enter or to remain in the United Kingdom, as the individual is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971.
