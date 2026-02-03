UK announces sanctions against perpetrators of human rights violations in Iran

UK sanctions 10 individuals and one organisation for their role in recent brutality against Iranian protestors.

Foreign Secretary announces sanctions in response to those who have committed human rights violations in Iran

ten individuals and one organisation designated, including Minister of the Interior, Police Chiefs and prolific IRGC members for their role in recent brutality against protestors

announcement follows commitments set out by ministers earlier this month to hold the Iranian authorities to account

The UK has today announced a sweeping package of sanctions, as part of work to hold the Iranian authorities accountable for a number of serious human rights violations.

Ten individuals and one organisation were yesterday (2 February) sanctioned for their role in enabling and facilitating brutality and violence against the Iranian people, both in recent peaceful protests and previous events.

The announcement follows commitments set out by both the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary earlier this month, where they committed to bring forward sanctions to hold the Iranian authorities to account for its violent response to recent peaceful protests.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday said:

The Iranian people have shown extreme courage in the face of brutality and repression over recent weeks simply for exercising their right to peaceful protest. The reports and shocking scenes of violence that have been seen around the world are horrific. We committed to bringing forward sanctions and warned the Iranian regime of further measures. We were clear that we would hold the Iranian authorities to account – and today’s package does just that.

Today’s package comes as the Foreign Secretary called on the international community to hold the Iranian authorities to account for recent violence and follows human rights sanctions imposed by the EU and the US over recent days.

It also follows the commitment set out by the G7 Foreign Ministers and the EU High Representative which condemned Iran’s deliberate use of violence against protestors and outlined that members would be prepared to impose additional restrictive action if it continued.

The following organisation is today sanctioned for its prominent role in policing protests in Iran and is subject to a director disqualification and asset freeze immediately:

The Law Enforcement Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FARAJA)

Alongside this, the following individuals are subject to an asset freeze, travel ban, and director disqualification immediately:

Eskandar Momeni: Iranian Minister of the Interior who is responsible for Iran’s police force, therefore he bears responsibility for police violence against protestors

Mohammad Reza Hashemifar: the Police Chief in Lorestan Province, a province where multiple protestors have been killed by the Police

Seyed Majid Feiz Jafari: the police chief of Iran’s Public Security Police who has directed violent crackdowns against peaceful protesters

Yadollah Bouali: an Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander of Fars Province who is responsible for the lethal violence used by the Fajr Corp against protesters

Babak Zanjani: an Iranian businessman who runs a network of companies which generates funds and enables the criminal activities of the IRGC, including its suppression of protesters

Colonel Ahmed Amini: a Police Chief who has presided over human rights abuses in Noor province in 2024

Mohammad Ghanbari: Commander of Iran’s Criminal Investigation Police who has presided over human rights abuses in Iran, including the arbitrary detention and torture of protestors in 2022 and 2023

Ahmad Darvish Goftar: a Judge in the Revolutionary Court of Rasht who is responsible for human rights violations in Iran, including sentencing a labour rights activist to death in 2024

Mehdi Rasakhi: a Judge in the Revolutionary Court of Rasht who is responsible for human rights violations in Iran, including imposing excessive sentences on women’s rights and labour activists

Mohammad Zamani: an Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) officer, responsible for a number of human rights violations in Iran

The UK has long criticised Iran’s unacceptable human rights record and continues to call for the Iranian authorities to be held accountable for their role in the recent violence and brutality against protestors.

Alongside partners, the UK recently led the international response to the brutal crackdown of the protests by pushing forward a Special Session of the UN Human Rights Council on 23 January, and also summoned the Iranian Ambassador on the 13 January in response to recent events.

We continue to take strong action and hold the Iranian regime to account. The UK already has imposed more than 550 sanctions on Iranian individuals and organisations who enable such behaviour. This includes the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in its entirety and over 90 sanctions in place for Human Rights violations.

Definitions

Asset freeze: an asset freeze prevents any UK citizen, or any business in the UK, from dealing with any funds or economic resources which are owned, held or controlled by the designated person. It also prevents funds or economic resources being provided to or for the benefit of the designated person. UK financial sanctions apply to all persons within the territory and territorial sea of the UK and to all UK persons, wherever they are in the world. Director disqualification: Where director disqualification sanctions apply, it is an offence for a person designated for the purpose of those sanctions to act as a director of a UK company, or a foreign company that is sufficiently-connected to the UK, or to take part in the management, formation or promotion of a company. Travel ban: a travel ban means that the designated person must be refused leave to enter or to remain in the United Kingdom, as the individual is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971.

