HM Treasury
|Printable version
UK announces steps to provide more consumer choice through Overseas Funds Regime
The new regime will support greater competition in the sector and more choice to consumers, supporting industry growth.
The new Overseas Funds Regime (OFR) will give investors more certainty, replacing current transitional arrangements with more permanent access to funds.
Yesterday (1 May 2024), the government and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have jointly issued a roadmap for implementing the OFR for certain funds from the European Economic Area (EEA).
The new regime applies to overseas investment funds, allowing them to apply to become recognised in the UK and marketed to British investors.
The majority of the funds currently able to market to UK retail investors are based in the EEA. Yesterday’s announcement therefore ensures UK investors will continue to benefit from the choice these funds provide, with the assurance that they come from a country with equivalent consumer protections.
Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Bim Afolami, commented:
This new regime represents a pivotal moment for UK investors and marks a significant step forward in bolstering the UK’s investment landscape.
By streamlining the process for overseas investment funds, we are offering UK investors more choice in a more competitive investment landscape. This is all part of our plan to maintain an open and dynamic financial market.
Sarah Pritchard, Executive Director of Markets and International, FCA, said:
We want to make sure that consumers have as much choice as possible. That’s why we are investing in our systems to make sure that the overseas funds recognition process is smooth and efficient.
The government and the FCA are dedicated to ensuring that the UK remains a global leader in financial services, fostering competition alongside innovation and investor protection. The OFR stands as a testament to this commitment, heralding a new era of industry competition and consumer choice.
Yesterday’s announcement follows the Mansion House and Edinburgh Reformswhich have encouraged growth in the UK’s capital markets, helping to unlock £75 billion in equity funding to businesses scale up.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-announces-steps-to-provide-more-consumer-choice-through-overseas-funds-regime
Latest News from
HM Treasury
Cash injection for millions as National Insurance cut hits payslips30/04/2024 13:25:00
Workers will see the impact in their payslips today (Tuesday 30 April).
Chancellor marks military support for Ukraine on visit to Kyiv25/04/2024 09:05:00
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt tells President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Britain will stand with Ukraine for “as long as it takes” on visit to Kyiv.
G7 Cyber Expert Group conducts cross-border coordination exercise in the financial sector24/04/2024 16:05:00
The coordination exercise took place on 17 April 2024.
Agreed joint statement from HM Treasury and the Investment Association24/04/2024 11:25:00
Statement released yesterday (23 April 2024)
Readout of Five Finance Ministers Meeting in Washington DC19/04/2024 15:10:00
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt chaired a meeting of the “Five Finance Ministers” of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Landmark Childcare Rollout on Track19/04/2024 12:12:00
Government publishes new data showing 195,355 children benefitting from government-funded childcare for two-year-olds in successful April launch.
Boost to everyday charitable donations through new VAT relief18/04/2024 12:25:00
Consultation on VAT relief on everyday charitable donations will be launched before 23 July 2024.
Jessica Pulay to become CEO of the UK Debt Management Office17/04/2024 11:05:00
She will succeed Sir Robert Stheeman as Chief Executive Officer of the UK Debt Management Office this summer