UK announces support to drive stability and growth in Ethiopia

As part of a two-day visit to Ethiopia, the Minister will see first-hand how UK aid is helping vulnerable people recover from conflict.

New UK funding announced today [10 October] will promote greater stability and will boost exports in the textile and garments sector, Ethiopia’s largest manufacturing export.

Two years after hostilities ended in northern Ethiopia, many vulnerable communities are still suffering from the effects of a violent civil war, with over 3 million people facing food insecurity, and many women and girls impacted by conflict related sexual violence.

The UK is taking critical steps to secure lasting peace in the country, providing £16 million to help 75,000 Tigrayan military personnel return to civilian life with cash, medical and mental health support.

Announcing the two-year programme in Tigray, the UK Minister for Africa will meet with individuals affected by conflict and drought.

Rebuilding communities devastated by civil war, the UK will accelerate economic recovery. The Minister will visit a factory that has just re-started exporting garments to the UK, and will announce £6.9 million of three-year support for Ethiopia’s textiles and garments sector.

Funding will be provided for several regions in Ethiopia including Tigray, and aims to improve working conditions for 7,000 female workers and increase exports by 20% over three years.

The UK Minister for Africa, Lord Collins said:

Peace and Stability are the foundations of growth – that’s why we are providing vital support that will help fighters in northern Ethiopia take their first steps back into civilian livelihoods. In Tigray, I will see communities rebuilding and businesses beginning their journey towards economic recovery. UK support will boost the Ethiopian textile sector, creating job opportunities and economic growth.

During the visit, the Minister will see how UK aid has positively impacted nutrition services, meet with mothers and health workers, and will speak with women and girls who are survivors of conflict related sexual violence.

In Addis Ababa, he will meet with the Ethiopian government, including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, to discuss economic cooperation, internal conflict, regional security, and the humanitarian situation in the country.