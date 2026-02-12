Ministry of Defence
UK announces urgent new air defence package for Ukraine worth over half a billion pounds
New half a billion pound package of air defence for Ukraine, including £150 million for NATO PURL, and additional 1,000 UK-manufactured missiles.
The UK has announced it will urgently provide new air defence missiles and systems worth over £500 million to protect Ukraine from Putin’s brutal attacks on energy sites and homes, as the Defence Secretary co-chairs the 33rd meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group today (12th February 2026) at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.
The Defence Secretary will confirm that the UK will for the first time provide £150 million to the NATO Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, which ensures the rapid delivery of air defence interceptors to defend Ukraine’s skies.
The PURL initiative sees NATO coordinating the purchase of world-class defence equipment from the United States for the defence of Ukraine.
At the same time, the UK is set to deliver an additional 1,000 Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs), manufactured in Belfast, that will be critical to defending Ukrainian infrastructure and cities from Russia’s escalating drone and missile attacks.
This £390 million deal builds on the deepening collaboration between UK and Ukrainian industry to transfer production and support of Rapid Ranger launchers and command and control vehicles to Ukraine.
The coming months will also see the UK deliver an additional 1,200 air defence missiles and 200,000 rounds of artillery ammunition for Ukraine’s defenders through the Air Defence Consortium (ADC).
Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:
As we approach the fifth year of Putin’s full scale invasion, the UK and our allies are more committed than ever to supporting Ukraine.
I’m proud of the UK’s continued leadership and pleased to confirm a new half a billion pound package of air defence, including £150 million for PURL, to help Ukrainians defend against Putin’s relentless drone and missile attacks.
The UDCG meeting of 50 nations will be co-chaired by the UK and the German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, and attended by Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles.
Ukraine’s supporters will discuss the country’s key military needs for 2026, share battlefield insights, plan equipment deliveries, and identify the gaps that need to be addressed.
The UK stepped up to co-lead the Ukraine Defence Contact Group with Germany, as well as the Coalition of the Willing with France, last year. Both the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary have been clear that the UK’s national security – the foundation of the Government’s Plan for Change – starts in Ukraine.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-announces-urgent-new-air-defence-package-for-ukraine-worth-over-half-a-billion-pounds
