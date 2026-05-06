UK Armed Forces better protected with new jamming-proof navigation tech

UK Armed Forces personnel will be better protected from enemy interference with navigation systems through the development of innovative new technology.

Military operations to become safer with navigation systems that work when satellites are blocked

Two-year Urgent Compass programme will develop deployable alternative to satellite navigation

£6 million contract awarded to Team Elaris partnership

A £6 million contract has been awarded to QinetiQ-led partnership Team Elaris by the Ministry of Defence’s National Armaments Director Group to develop the new system, driving investment in the UK’s advanced defence technology sector.

The two-year Urgent Compass programme will develop enhanced Long-Range Navigation (eLoran) technology. Unlike satellite-based systems, eLoran’s ground-based, low-frequency signals continue working even when jammed or manipulated by adversaries, providing a trusted alternative for troops in contested environments worldwide.

The contract supports the Government’s growth mission by catalysing private sector investment in sovereign defence capabilities and high-skilled jobs across the UK. Team Elaris brings together UrsaNav® and UK firms QinetiQ, Roke and GMV NSL – four specialist navigation technology companies whose combined expertise represents exactly the kind of cutting-edge industrial partnership the Government’s Defence Industrial Strategy is designed to foster.

This Government is backing UK Armed Forces with the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War – hitting 2.6% of GDP from 2027.

Luke Pollard MP, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, said:

In this new era of threat, we are in constant confrontation with adversaries seeking to interfere with our military networks, which are essential to how a military operates in modern warfare. This investment will boost our Armed Forces’ resilience on the battlefield by developing technology to protect them, ensuring that they can continue vital operations protecting UK citizens and allies around the world. This contract catalysing private investment is our Defence Industrial Strategy in action. We are backing innovative technology companies, boosting defence skills and strengthening supply chains, making defence an engine for growth across the UK.

Modern military operations depend on accurate position, navigation and timing. When signals are blocked or spoofed, troops can be misdirected and guided weapons sent off course. This programme addresses that vulnerability while building UK commercial capability in resilient navigation technologies that have significant export potential.

The programme builds on existing MOD investment in resilient navigation and will inform future demonstration and deployment work, creating a pipeline of further opportunity for the UK defence technology supply chain. Work will explore solutions that can be rapidly deployed to contested locations worldwide. The programme is currently in its assessment phase, working with users across the military to produce a deployable system by April 2028.

Steve Wadey, Group CEO, QinetiQ, said:

This award brings together Team Elaris’ decades of advanced navigation experience and builds on existing work to deliver Alternative Navigation solutions. Our expertise in eLoran systems will support the UK Government’s requirements for resilient position, navigation and timing capabilities to help protect the UK from adversaries seeking to undermine this critical service.

The programme also supports the Government’s commitment to national security, with secure and resilient defence capabilities playing a crucial role in protecting the UK from evolving threats.