Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
UK Armed Forces join London ANZAC Day commemorations
The Armed Forces led commemorations in London to pay respect to Australian and New Zealand Armed Forces personnel.
A dawn service took place at Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner in London on 25 April. The Duke of Edinburgh and the British Army’s Major General Richard Clements laid a wreath and a bugler from The Band of the Royal Marines sounded the Last Post.
Minister for Defence People and Families Andrew Murrison laid a wreath at the Cenotaph, while Defence Minister The Earl of Minto attended a service of commemoration and thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Paying tribute to Australian and New Zealander personnel, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps yesterday said:
This ANZAC Day we remember and honour those Australians and New Zealanders who have served and died in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.
Today, UK personnel continue to work jointly on operations and exercises with their counterparts in Australia and New Zealand’s Armed Forces, using our historic ties to provide security and to promote prosperity across the globe.
The UK, Australia and New Zealand remain committed to global security and working together to keep our nations safe.
They are signatories of the Five Powers Defence Arrangement, work together closely to support Ukraine in their fight against Russia’s illegal invasion, and support the US-led operation to respond to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-armed-forces-join-london-anzac-day-commemorations
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Army's most lethal ever tank undertakes live firing25/04/2024 13:15:00
Live firings of the British Army’s highly lethal future tank – the Challenger 3 - have taken place in Germany this week, witnessed by UK Defence Procurement Minister, James Cartlidge.
Modernising testing and evaluation methods to future-proof defence23/04/2024 13:15:00
DASA seeks novel methods of testing and evaluating for the future of defence.
Update on AUKUS export reform progress22/04/2024 13:15:00
The UK warmly welcomes the significant progress made with our partners the US and Australia to advance the AUKUS trilateral partnership, working together for a free and open Indo-Pacific and thereby enhancing stability, security, and prosperity in the region.
Graves of five soldiers of the York and Lancaster Regiment identified on the Western Front19/04/2024 13:15:00
The graves of five soldiers of The York and Lancaster Regiment, most of whom went missing in France in the weeks before the end of World War One, have now been marked more than a century after their deaths.
UK's most lethal tank rolls off the production lines19/04/2024 11:10:00
British Army soldiers are a step closer to getting their hands on one of Europe’s most lethal tanks – the Challenger 3 - the Defence Secretary has announced.
UK Defence Minister speech at Black Sea Security Conference 202416/04/2024 15:15:15
Defence Minister, The Earl of Minto, yesterday addressed the Black Sea Security Conference in Bulgaria.
UK Defence Minister affirms support to Black Sea security16/04/2024 12:15:00
The UK’s commitment to European security was reaffirmed by Defence Minister Minto on a visit to Bulgaria yesterday (15 April).
UK Military Activity in the Middle East15/04/2024 15:15:15
In response to increased Iranian threats and the growing risk of escalation in the Middle East, the UK Government has been working with partners across the region to encourage de-escalation and prevent further attacks.