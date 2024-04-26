UK Armed Forces join London ANZAC Day commemorations

The Armed Forces led commemorations in London to pay respect to Australian and New Zealand Armed Forces personnel.

A dawn service took place at Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner in London on 25 April. The Duke of Edinburgh and the British Army’s Major General Richard Clements laid a wreath and a bugler from The Band of the Royal Marines sounded the Last Post.

Minister for Defence People and Families Andrew Murrison laid a wreath at the Cenotaph, while Defence Minister The Earl of Minto attended a service of commemoration and thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

Paying tribute to Australian and New Zealander personnel, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps yesterday said:

This ANZAC Day we remember and honour those Australians and New Zealanders who have served and died in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. Today, UK personnel continue to work jointly on operations and exercises with their counterparts in Australia and New Zealand’s Armed Forces, using our historic ties to provide security and to promote prosperity across the globe.

The UK, Australia and New Zealand remain committed to global security and working together to keep our nations safe.

They are signatories of the Five Powers Defence Arrangement, work together closely to support Ukraine in their fight against Russia’s illegal invasion, and support the US-led operation to respond to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.