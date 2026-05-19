UK Armed Forces salute 250 years of American independence with US celebrations

Red Arrows set to tour the United States this summer to support 250th anniversary celebrations.

The Red Arrows will tour the United States this summer to support the UK’s closest ally as it celebrates 250 years of independence

The iconic team will appear at 13 events across seven states this summer

Royal Navy ships will attend celebrations in New Orleans and New York

The UK Armed Forces will visit the United States to mark 250 years of American independence with a series of high-profile celebrations across the US this summer.

At the heart of the celebrations, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team – widely known as the Red Arrows – will lead the UK’s contribution with a showcase tour spanning one month.

Royal Navy ships will visit New Orleans later this month and attend the US Navy’s International Naval Review 250 in the port of New York and New Jersey in July.

The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines will also travel to the United States to perform at the celebrations and celebrate the close military relationship.

Defence Minister Lord Coaker yesterday said:

I offer our sincere congratulations to the United States as it celebrates 250 years of independence. The defence relationship between our nations is built on unparalleled trust, professionalism and shared purpose. British and American forces have served together with distinction for generations, and our alliance remains vital to the security of our countries and our allies around the world.

The Red Arrows will deliver a series of spectacular displays at 13 events across New York, Washington, Wisconsin, Maine, Maryland and Michigan between 27 June and 26 July, commemorating the anniversary.

On 4 July – Independence Day – the world-famous red jets will take part in a major international flypast over New York, performing in front of crowds expected to reach tens of thousands. Additional flypasts are set to be confirmed as part of the programme.

The visit will highlight and celebrate the enduring and close partnership between the United Kingdom and the United States – its strongest and closest security ally.

The Red Arrows will also appear at events across the United Kingdom before and after their visit to the USA.

Air Officer Commanding No. 1 Group, Air Vice-Marshal Mark Jackson, yesterday said:

We’re honoured to accept the US military’s invitation for the Red Arrows to participate in these special July 4 events in the country’s 250th year. The Royal Air Force has a long, proud history of working side-by-side with the Armed Forces of the United States, whether that be on operations and exercises or by joining with other allies as part of NATO. I hope the Red Arrows’ trademark combination of close formation flying, speed and world-class precision will excite and inspire the hundreds of thousands of people attending these shows.

Officer Commanding the Red Arrows Wing Commander Sasha Nash yesterday said:

The whole Red Arrows team are greatly looking forward to visiting the United States – the tour is a fantastic opportunity to display the best of British, at significant events and occasions marking the 250th anniversary, alongside friends, allies and international counterparts.

The UK-US alliance remains central to the UK’s NATO-first approach to defence. For more than a century, British and American forces have operated side-by-side in some of history’s most significant conflicts and security operations.

From the beaches of Normandy during the Second World War to joint operations in the Middle East and ongoing cooperation through NATO, this partnership has remained steadfast – playing a crucial role in maintaining global stability.

The UK and the US continue to share one of the closest defence relationships in the world, underpinned by deep intelligence cooperation, integrated military planning, joint exercises, advanced defence technology collaboration and shared strategic objectives.