Ministry of Defence
UK Armed Forces to benefit from ground breaking underwater glue developed with industry
- Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Defence scientists develop glue that enables rapid repairs to equipment in extreme environments.
An underwater glue could soon be saving lives and providing UK Armed Forces with an operational edge following successful trials in Portsmouth.
The glue, which mimics the way a mussel sticks to a rock in nature, will enable military personnel to repair wetsuits, damaged dinghies and other equipment rapidly in extreme environments, potentially saving lives. It will also make it easier to repair bridges under the water line and could save the public money by enabling repairs during deployment.
The glue was developed by the Ministry of Defence’s Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), working with biotech firm Zentraxa.
Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry Maria Eagle recently said:
This unique approach, inspired by nature, demonstrates how the UK is becoming a hotbed for pioneering defence technology.
Our scientists are working with industry to unlock emerging technologies, finding new ways to protect the military personnel who keep our nation safe, at home and abroad.
That’s why we’re establishing a new innovation organisation, UK Defence Innovation, with a ring-fenced budget of £400 million, to help deliver even more cutting-edge tools like this to the Armed Forces.
The adhesive was successfully demonstrated by British Army divers at Horsea Island, who tested it by gluing various items to an underwater steel wall. It was also tested in simulated sea water in the laboratory and performed well on wet out-of-water surfaces. The glue could have multiple other applications, beyond defence.
Principal Scientist Claire, of Dstl’s Engineering Biology project, recently said:
Taking something that nature does well and applying it to modern problems is what is engineering biology is all about.
The glue – inspired by nature – will give our Armed Forces a capability that they simply don’t have at the moment.
This will bring a new and unique capability to underwater work. It could help divers, it could mean a punctured dinghy doesn’t sink. It could ultimately save lives.
Dstl has supported the project with approximately £300,000 of funding and will collaborate with other parts of Defence in the further development of the glue technology. This will support specialist jobs and demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships in unlocking innovation – a core pillar of the Government’s plan for change.
Zentraxa Chief Technology Officer Martin Challand recently said:
We have taken inspiration from natural organisms that can stick underwater like the marine mussel and then tried to exploit that bio-chemistry into a real world setting.
This is a major milestone for our product – this what we have dreamed of. It is extremely rewarding to see it being used and knowing that in the future it could save lives and it is fantastic to be working together across sectors like this.
If you were in a dingy and you suffered some damage you wouldn’t have to get back to shore to fix that. A quick fix in field could enable you to stay deployed or get back safely. This could have a life-saving impact.
