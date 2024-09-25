Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
|Printable version
UK Armed Forces Veterans given social housing exemption
UK Armed Forces Veterans to be given better access to social housing.
- Further support to house UK Armed Forces Veterans in housing need.
- Domestic abuse victims and care leavers under 25 to be exempt from any ‘local connection’ requirements.
- Government has pledged the biggest boost to affordable and social housing in a generation.
All UK Armed Forces Veterans will be exempt from rules which require a connection to a local area before accessing social housing. This is in line with the manifesto commitment to strengthen support for our Armed Forces communities and to ensure veterans have access to the housing support they need.
Whilst not mandatory, the vast majority of councils (89%) have a local connection or residency test in place to determine who can qualify for social housing. These changes will mean that where such requirements are in place, veterans are not unfairly penalised.
Other groups who can have difficulty demonstrating a local connection - care leavers and domestic abuse victims - will also be exempt from the rule. This delivers on the commitment in the response to the consultation on social housing allocations, published earlier this month, to support the most vulnerable to access social housing.
The government is writing today to councils to remind them they should prioritise veterans, care leavers and domestic abuse survivors for social housing. Regulations will be brought forward in due course, with Ministers hosting roundtables with the sector to explore the detail of these changes.
Already the government has given councils more flexibility to use their Right to Buy receipts to build and buy more social homes and allocated an additional £450 million for councils to secure homes for families at risk of homelessness.
Further plans will be set out at the next fiscal event to give councils and housing associations the rent stability they need to be able to borrow and invest in both new and existing homes.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-armed-forces-veterans-given-social-housing-exemption
Latest News from
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
New taskforce launched to turbocharge flood preparedness and delivery of flood defences12/09/2024 16:38:00
The Taskforce will co-ordinate flooding preparation and provide long-term, strategic thinking to better protect communities
New Homes Accelerator programme to unblock thousands of new homes29/08/2024 16:20:00
A new expert group will speed up delivery of stalled housing sites, supporting plans to boost economic growth and deliver 1.5 million homes.
Fixing unsafe buildings must be faster, Deputy Prime Minister tells roundtable of regulators and partners29/08/2024 15:20:00
The Deputy Prime Minister and Building Safety Minister Rushanara Ali have set out clear expectations to increase the pace of remediating unsafe buildings.
Our plan to build more homes31/07/2024 10:12:10
New targets will boost housebuilding in areas most in need.
Chancellor vows 'big bang on growth' to boost investment and savings22/07/2024 12:10:00
Landmark pensions review part of Government’s mission to ‘boost growth and make every part of Britain better off’.
Devolution delivery for first mayoral meeting09/07/2024 13:15:00
All regional Mayors in England will come together to begin the process of shifting power out of Westminster through a major programme of devolution.
Leasehold reforms become law29/05/2024 10:10:10
The Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act become law recently (24 May 2024)..
Levelling Up Partnership funding confirmed28/05/2024 12:10:00
Five areas in England and Scotland have agreed details of their Levelling Up Partnership funding.