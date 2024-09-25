UK Armed Forces Veterans given social housing exemption

Further support to house UK Armed Forces Veterans in housing need.

Domestic abuse victims and care leavers under 25 to be exempt from any ‘local connection’ requirements.

Government has pledged the biggest boost to affordable and social housing in a generation.

All UK Armed Forces Veterans will be exempt from rules which require a connection to a local area before accessing social housing. This is in line with the manifesto commitment to strengthen support for our Armed Forces communities and to ensure veterans have access to the housing support they need.

Whilst not mandatory, the vast majority of councils (89%) have a local connection or residency test in place to determine who can qualify for social housing. These changes will mean that where such requirements are in place, veterans are not unfairly penalised.

Other groups who can have difficulty demonstrating a local connection - care leavers and domestic abuse victims - will also be exempt from the rule. This delivers on the commitment in the response to the consultation on social housing allocations, published earlier this month, to support the most vulnerable to access social housing.

The government is writing today to councils to remind them they should prioritise veterans, care leavers and domestic abuse survivors for social housing. Regulations will be brought forward in due course, with Ministers hosting roundtables with the sector to explore the detail of these changes.

Already the government has given councils more flexibility to use their Right to Buy receipts to build and buy more social homes and allocated an additional £450 million for councils to secure homes for families at risk of homelessness.

Further plans will be set out at the next fiscal event to give councils and housing associations the rent stability they need to be able to borrow and invest in both new and existing homes.