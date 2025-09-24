National Crime Agency
UK arrest following aerospace cyber incident
A man has been arrested in the UK by the National Crime Agency as part of an investigation into a cyber incident impacting Collins Aerospace.
The incident, which was reported on 19 September, affected flights at Heathrow and other European airports over the weekend.
NCA officers, supported by the South East ROCU, arrested a man in his forties in West Sussex yesterday evening on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences. He has been released on conditional bail.
Deputy Director Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, said:
“Although this arrest is a positive step, the investigation into this incident is in its early stages and remains ongoing.”
“Cybercrime is a persistent global threat that continues to cause significant disruption to the UK. Alongside our partners here and overseas, the NCA is committed to reducing that threat in order to protect the British public.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/uk-arrest-following-aerospace-cyber-incident
