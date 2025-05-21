UK attends Kimberley Process Intersessional hosted by the United Arab Emirates

The United Kingdom thanks the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for hosting the Kimberley Process Intersessional from 12 to 16 May.

A strength of the Kimberley Process is its tripartite nature, which brings together leading expert voices from governments, local communities and industry.

We reaffirm our commitment to listening to and championing the voice of the Civil Society Coalition in the Kimberley Process and look forward to their contributions to the ongoing review and reform cycle.

We are proud to be a founding member of the Kimberley Process and continue to support the Initiative’s efforts to address the evolving nature of conflicts.

We look forward in particular to continuing collaboration with all Kimberley Process Participants and Observers on broadening the definition of “conflict diamonds”. This will ensure that the Kimberley Process remains relevant to emerging challenges.

The Kimberley Process was designed to ensure that diamonds are not used to finance armed conflict. We regret that to date, the Process has not addressed the implications of Russia’s use of rough diamond revenue to fund their illegal war in Ukraine and will continue to press for this to be on its agenda.