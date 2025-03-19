UK aviation flying high with new tech funding for security

Funding will strengthen UK’s security standards and ensure passengers can continue to fly with ease of mind.

new funding to develop smart airport technology will enable the UK to stay ahead of potential security threats and reduce delays at airports

pioneering projects will solve complex aviation security challenges and will support jobs and skills across the country

with the aerospace and air transport sector worth £20 billion to the UK economy, investment will bolster economic growth and deliver on the government’s Plan for Change

Passengers are set to benefit from smoother journeys thanks to funding for smart airport technology, announced yesterday (18 March 2025) by the Department for Transport (DfT).

Six successful British tech companies will receive a share of £450,000 to develop the smart screening technology of the future, enhancing UK security and reducing delays at airports.

Based across the country – from Tewkesbury to Cambridge and Nottingham – each of the companies will develop scanning equipment to improve threat detection and reduce the number of false alarms and manual checks, speeding up screening processes and reducing inconvenience to passengers.

With the sector worth £20 billion to the UK economy, continued investment will ensure the long-term future of aviation, keeping the UK competitive internationally.

The programme will also build local jobs and skills that will kickstart economic growth across the country and break down barriers to opportunity.

Alongside grant funding, the programme will provide tailored business support workshops delivered by experts at the Connected Places Catapult in collaboration with the department. These workshops will provide advice and mentoring on issues ranging from technical matters, corporate finance, regulation, trial design, customer needs and more.

Aviation Minister, Mike Kane, yesterday said:

Safety is our top priority and this funding will strengthen the UK’s already rigorous security standards, bolster our competitiveness internationally and ensure that passengers can continue to fly with ease of mind. As part of our Plan for Change, we are turbocharging investment in the aviation sector and going further and faster with expansion plans to kickstart economic growth and deliver high-skilled jobs across the country.

Connected Places Catapult is the delivery partner for the programme and has already successfully led a number of schemes for the department, including the Transport Research and Innovation Grants (TRIG) programme, which aims to drive scientific and technological progress across UK transport.

Erika Lewis, Chief Executive Officer at Connected Places Catapult, yesterday said:

Making transport efficient, inclusive and safe is a key priority for Connected Places Catapult. By supporting innovators with ideas to further strengthen security at airports, not only are we helping to improve the passenger experience, but we are also supporting companies to develop and scale here in the UK.

Sam Pollock, Iconal Director, yesterday said:

DfT’s HADeS innovation grant funding is a great example of government working with SMEs such as ourselves to accelerate the development of cutting edge technologies, supporting the UK’s world class aviation security industry.

