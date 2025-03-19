Department for Transport
|Printable version
UK aviation flying high with new tech funding for security
Funding will strengthen UK’s security standards and ensure passengers can continue to fly with ease of mind.
- new funding to develop smart airport technology will enable the UK to stay ahead of potential security threats and reduce delays at airports
- pioneering projects will solve complex aviation security challenges and will support jobs and skills across the country
- with the aerospace and air transport sector worth £20 billion to the UK economy, investment will bolster economic growth and deliver on the government’s Plan for Change
Passengers are set to benefit from smoother journeys thanks to funding for smart airport technology, announced yesterday (18 March 2025) by the Department for Transport (DfT).
Six successful British tech companies will receive a share of £450,000 to develop the smart screening technology of the future, enhancing UK security and reducing delays at airports.
Based across the country – from Tewkesbury to Cambridge and Nottingham – each of the companies will develop scanning equipment to improve threat detection and reduce the number of false alarms and manual checks, speeding up screening processes and reducing inconvenience to passengers.
With the sector worth £20 billion to the UK economy, continued investment will ensure the long-term future of aviation, keeping the UK competitive internationally.
The programme will also build local jobs and skills that will kickstart economic growth across the country and break down barriers to opportunity.
Alongside grant funding, the programme will provide tailored business support workshops delivered by experts at the Connected Places Catapult in collaboration with the department. These workshops will provide advice and mentoring on issues ranging from technical matters, corporate finance, regulation, trial design, customer needs and more.
Aviation Minister, Mike Kane, yesterday said:
Safety is our top priority and this funding will strengthen the UK’s already rigorous security standards, bolster our competitiveness internationally and ensure that passengers can continue to fly with ease of mind.
As part of our Plan for Change, we are turbocharging investment in the aviation sector and going further and faster with expansion plans to kickstart economic growth and deliver high-skilled jobs across the country.
Connected Places Catapult is the delivery partner for the programme and has already successfully led a number of schemes for the department, including the Transport Research and Innovation Grants (TRIG) programme, which aims to drive scientific and technological progress across UK transport.
Erika Lewis, Chief Executive Officer at Connected Places Catapult, yesterday said:
Making transport efficient, inclusive and safe is a key priority for Connected Places Catapult. By supporting innovators with ideas to further strengthen security at airports, not only are we helping to improve the passenger experience, but we are also supporting companies to develop and scale here in the UK.
Sam Pollock, Iconal Director, yesterday said:
DfT’s HADeS innovation grant funding is a great example of government working with SMEs such as ourselves to accelerate the development of cutting edge technologies, supporting the UK’s world class aviation security industry.
Aviation, Europe and technology media enquiries
Media enquiries 0300 7777 878
Switchboard 0300 330 3000
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-aviation-flying-high-with-new-tech-funding-for-security
Latest News from
Department for Transport
New measure to cut driving test waiting times18/03/2025 10:10:10
Latest measure tackles driving test backlog and helps to ensure learners can take their tests without unnecessary delays.
Local Transport Minister joins bus bosses to supercharge green vehicles and boost business14/03/2025 14:20:00
New UK bus manufacturing expert panel will prioritise high quality buses that meet the needs of passengers and improve living standards across the country.
North Sea vessel collision13/03/2025 11:15:00
A statement on the collision between 2 vessels off the east coast of Yorkshire (11 March 2025).
Greenlight for £290 million improvements to M3 to support over 2,000 homes in Winchester13/03/2025 10:10:00
Road scheme investment will save thousands of hours for commuters, tourists and freight every week.
Public chargepoints in the UK hit 75,000 milestone13/03/2025 09:10:00
Government is investing over £2.3 billion to ensure number of chargers will continue to grow, giving people the confidence to switch to EVs.
Electric boost: over 16,000 electric vehicle chargers on the way for the Midlands07/03/2025 15:20:00
New chargepoints will power growth, cut emissions and improve lives in the Midlands and beyond.
Updates to National Technical Specification Notices for rail interoperability06/03/2025 12:10:00
Following a comprehensive review, the government will publish updates to 7 NTSNs (05 March 2025).
New era of rail accountability for passengers as performance data goes live at stations06/03/2025 10:20:00
Display screens at stations will help rebuild trust with passengers as we tackle root causes of rail delays and cancellations.