UK bolsters protection from dangerous animal diseases with £200m new funding

The Animal Plant Health Agency laboratories are to be significantly upgraded with £200 million investment.

The country’s fight against animal disease is to be bolstered with a £200 million pound investment in the UK’s main research and laboratory testing facility.

The Animal Plant Health Agency’s laboratories at Weybridge, which protect the country against the increasing threats of animal and plant diseases, will now be safeguarded and enhanced – ensuring we maintain our world-leading scientific and veterinary capability.

The move will help deliver on the government’s Plan for Change mission to deliver growth by helping to protect profits for farmers and other food producers.

The Government inherited the laboratories in poor condition with their long-term future in doubt - posing a significant risk to Britain’s farmers and human health.

Weybridge is the UK’s primary capability for managing the threats posed by the spread of diseases carried by animals, many of which pose a significant threat to public health, the food and farming sector, the wider economy, and the environment. It is critical national infrastructure and a global centre of expertise in a wide range of animal diseases, providing ‘end to end’ capability from research to outbreak response.

The threat from zoonotic diseases is increasing globally, with nearly two-thirds of infectious diseases in humans originating in animals such as Avian Influenza and bovine tuberculosis.

The funding will enable the APHA to replace and upgrade the biosecurity facilities providing increased capability to prevent, detect and respond to disease outbreaks. This new science hub will provide additional capacity to meet both current and future requirements, including enhancing its ability to handle concurrent major disease outbreaks.

The development is essential in safeguarding the livelihoods of farmers and rural communities, who face significant impacts in an animal disease outbreak such as movement restrictions and loss of livestock. The export of livestock, meat and meat products, dairy and animal by-products is worth £16 billion per year to the UK economy. These exports are safeguarded by the services that APHA provides.

The funding pledge underlines the government’s commitment to shielding our farmers from the devastating impacts of animal disease.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed yesterday ​said:

Animal disease represents a significant risk to Britain’s farmers, global trade and human health. We inherited laboratories at Weybridge in poor condition, reducing our ability to respond to animal disease outbreaks. Recognising the importance of protecting our farming and food sector in order to deliver growth across the UK, we are bolstering our national biosecurity and safeguarding the county from these diseases with a £200 million investment into our scientific capabilities.

Animal Plant Health Agency Chief Executive Jenny Stewart yesterday said:

APHA is at the forefront of tackling animal and plant disease outbreaks, with our experts working around the clock to manage threats to the UK’s biosecurity. This funding is hugely welcomed to support crucial upgrades that will allow us to continue delivering the disease surveillance, detection and research work which protects against new and existing threats. The work we do is world-leading, and this funding affirms the government’s commitment to protecting animal and plant health and will help us protect the economy from disease risk.

APHA’s vital work includes leading the current operational response to the impacts of Avian Influenza and Bluetongue virus (BTV-3) which has been affecting farmers across the country. This includes testing thousands of samples which requires significant laboratory capacity.

The risk to our biosecurity will continue to rise in the years ahead due to a changing climate as it will ensure new pathways for pest, pathogens and invasive species This investment will help ensure we are better prepared for the future.

Notes

APHA is an executive agency, sponsored by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, the Welsh Government, and The Scottish Government.