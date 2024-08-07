Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK bolsters support to British nationals in Lebanon as Foreign Secretary says "leave now"
Ministers call for British nationals in Lebanon to leave now “as situation could deteriorate rapidly".
British nationals in Lebanon should leave now, while commercial travel is still available. Register your presence in Lebanon.
government strengthens its support for British nationals as regional tensions in the Middle East increase
Border Force, consular officials and military personnel deployed to the region to support embassy staff following Ministers visiting the Middle East this week
The government has called for British nationals in Lebanon to leave now as it bolsters its support for British nationals still in the Middle East.
The UK continues to advise against all travel to Lebanon and advises British nationals still in the country to leave now while commercial options remain available. British nationals in Lebanon are also advised to sign up to Register your presence to receive the latest information and important updates directly from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).
Officials have been sent to the region – including Lebanon – to provide additional support to embassy staff as part of government’s preparatory planning for a range of possible conflict scenarios, and with regional tensions rising.
Consular experts will assist with strategic planning and responding to enquiries from British nationals to make sure they get the help and advice they need, and Border Force has deployed officers who stand ready to aid consular operations.
With the potential for exit routes out of Lebanon – including roads – being affected, limited, or closed, due to events escalating with little warning, teams will continue to urge British nationals to leave while commercial options remain available.
Military personnel are also in the process of deploying to the region to provide Embassies with operational support to help British nationals. This is alongside Landing ship RFA Cardigan Bay and HMS Duncan already being in the eastern Mediterranean to support allies with humanitarian requirements, with the Royal Air Force also putting transport helicopters on standby.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:
Tensions are high, and the situation could deteriorate rapidly. While we are working round the clock to strengthen our consular presence in Lebanon, my message to British nationals there is clear – leave now.
A widening of this conflict is in nobody’s interest – the consequences could be catastrophic. That’s why we continue to call for de-escalation and a diplomatic solution.
The deployment of additional staff to the region follows the Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary visiting the Middle East, including Lebanon this week, where the pair stressed the need to de-escalate tensions and pushed calls for peace and stability.
Defence Secretary John Healey said:
Our Armed Forces will always step up to support British citizens around the world and reinforce regional stability with their professionalism and bravery.
As I told leaders in the Middle East this week, de-escalation must be the primary focus in the region, and we are urging all to dial down tensions. There must be an end to the fighting, an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and a diplomatic path to peace and security.
