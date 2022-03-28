UK boosts support for Ukrainian research community

Ukrainian nationals involved in academic research will benefit from a £3 million UK Government package of support to continue their vital work in the UK.

£3m package to support Ukrainian researchers at risk

Government confirms it will not fund any new collaborative projects with Russia through UK research and innovation organisations

Measures are designed to negatively impact the Russian state without disrupting benign innovators or projects with global benefits

Ukrainian nationals involved in academic research will benefit from a £3 million package of support to continue their vital work in the UK, the UK Government yesterday [Sunday 27 March 2022] announced.

The new Researchers at Risk Fellowship Programme will support Ukrainian researchers fleeing the conflict, as well as those already in the UK who are unable to return home.

The Fellowships will provide a salary, research and living costs for up to two years for these researchers, and will be available across all disciplines for postdoctoral researchers or those with equivalent experience, aiming to support Ukraine in preserving its research ecosystem.

As the UK continues to further isolate Putin’s Russia in light of his illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Government has also announced it is halting funding to all research programmes found to have links to Russian state and institutional collaborators, and will stop all ongoing projects where they provide a direct benefit to the Russian regime. The UK will also not fund any new collaborative projects with Russia through its research and innovation organisations.

Science Minister George Freeman yesterday said:

Science is a global force for good, and for peaceful cooperation in the face of the world’s most pressing challenges. These measures are yet another way we are standing united with Ukraine, its democratically elected government, and its brave people at this awful time. The UK has a proud history of world class science, underpinned by a commitment to freedom and sanctuary for those fleeing tyranny. Today we are taking a stand for science as a force for good and supporting Ukrainian researchers to come the UK. We will always support science where it is working to further international knowledge and discovery and to find solutions with global benefit, but it is only right that we take a stand against the Kremlin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and the deplorable Putin regime.

These measures are targeted towards the Russian state, as well as individuals and organisations with strong links to the Kremlin. A small number of other existing collaborations remain under review in order to further assess, and ensure no future payments to institutions or individuals have any way of benefitting the Russian regime.

This action is directed towards Putin’s regime, not at individual Russian researchers and students, whom in many cases may oppose the actions of the Kremlin.

Our universities are already opening their doors to Ukrainian students and we are exploring ways to enable universities in the UK to partner with Ukrainian Universities in order to teach Ukrainian students remotely who are close to graduating, supporting them to complete their studies when they need it most.

Minister for Higher and Further Education Michelle Donelan yesterday said:

Our world leading universities have always been underpinned by the core values of freedom and liberty, which is why I know they will support us now in taking action against the Russian regime and their illegal invasion of Ukraine. We are asking universities that have not yet done so to review any financial or academic research ties with Russia given the horrors the Kremlin is inflicting on the Ukrainian people. All universities should always carefully consider awarding honorary degrees and we specially expect those awarded to sanctioned Russian individuals to be quickly revoked to demonstrate that we stand united with Ukraine.

Further information on the Ukrainian Researchers at Risk Fellowship scheme will be made available shortly through the British Academy.

Notes

The UK government is taking the following action:

All payments for projects delivered through UK public research funds with a Russian dimension have been temporarily paused. The Secretary of State has commissioned an assessment, on top of the existing and strong due diligence processes of UK public research funders to isolate and freeze activities which benefit the regime. We will not fund any new collaborative projects with Russia through our research and innovation organisations. We have suspended existing government to government dialogue through our science and innovation network team in Russia including their collaborative science projects. here the UK is a member of multilateral organisations, we are working at pace with partners to respond appropriately – holding Russia to account for its actions while diminishing and isolating its influence. We are standing up a £3m package of support for Ukrainian researchers at risk. This will be delivered through a fellowship programme that will support researchers and their families at UK research institutions. Further information will be made available by the British Academy during the next week, and enquiries can be directed to researchersatrisk@thebritishacademy.ac.uk.

A statement by the Science Minister on action being taken is available here.

Further advice on UK visas for Ukrainian citizens who are not researchers can be found here.