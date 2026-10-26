UK Budget must bring bills down

Scottish Government facing projected real-terms block grant cut.

The UK Budget must bring down energy bills for hard-pressed Scots and reverse the projected cut in funding available for Scotland, the Social Justice and Housing Secretary has said.

Shirley-Anne Somerville is calling on the Chancellor of the Exchequer to reverse the projected real-terms cut in Scotland’s block grant funding for 2027-28 as set out in the UK Spending Review to support improved public services.

The Social Justice Secretary is also demanding action to bring down energy bills which are hundreds of pounds higher than when the UK Government came to office. An end to welfare polices like the benefit cap are also a key priority for the Scottish Government.

Ms Somerville yesterday said:

“The Chancellor must meet some key tests when he presents the Budget this week – he must reverse the real terms funding cut Scotland faces as set out by the UK Spending Review, and he must deliver serious support with the cost of living. People need help now. “The Scottish Government wants to drive NHS waiting times down further, keep improving our schools and lift more children out of poverty. But we will be doing that with one hand tied behind our back if the UK Government continues with the planned real terms cut to our funding. “Energy costs in particular are causing real hardship across Scotland – and at a time when the Treasury is set to benefit from even more of Scotland’s energy resources, the Chancellor has no option but to act. “We are one of the most energy rich nations in the world and yet we pay some of the highest bills in Europe – it just doesn’t add up. And with bills already hundreds of pounds higher than the UK Government promised when they came to office and set to grow further, any failure to bring down bills substantially in this Budget would be unforgiveable. “An end to wider policies which are pushing families into poverty like the bedroom tax, the benefit cap and `young parent penalty’ in Universal Credit is long overdue and would make a significant difference. The freeze on Local Housing Allowance rates is also preventing people on the lowest incomes from accessing safe and affordable housing and should be scrapped. “If the UK Government will not take the action required this Wednesday to boost living standards, it will be clear that little has changed under the new Prime Minister and that Scotland should choose the fresh start of independence.”

Background

Scotland and Wales: Scrap 'punitive' welfare policies and cut bills – gov.scot

Ambitious for Scotland – gov.scot