UK Budget must deliver on its rail promises to Wales

Welsh Government urges Chancellor to speed up delivery of £14 billion rail pledge, as current funding covers just 1% of Network Rail's spend across England and Wales.

Welsh Government urges Chancellor to speed up delivery of £14 billion rail pledge, as current funding covers just 1% of Network Rail's spend across England and Wales.

Cabinet Minister for Finance Elin Jones also presses UK Government to act on the cost of living, public spending and investment in Wales ahead of the Autumn Budget.

Finance Minister: "Wales has waited long enough. This budget is the UK Government's chance to show it's serious about delivering for our communities."

The Chancellor is finalising the Autumn Budget, due to be delivered on 28 October. Ahead of the Budget, Elin Jones has written to the Chancellor as part of the Welsh Government's commitment to stand up for Wales and demand fairness from Westminster, including a fair deal on funding, investment and opportunity.

The proposals include:

Rail: bringing forward £1 billion of the existing £14 billion rail investment commitment to accelerate improvement projects across Wales.

Cost of living: targeted support for struggling households, including unfreezing Local Housing Allowance rates to prevent people falling into homelessness and protecting Cynnal, Wales's child payment, from tax and benefit deductions to ensure families benefit from some extra breathing space and to support our efforts to reduce child poverty.

Public spending: reversing real-terms cuts to Wales's day-to-day and capital budgets.

UK Government investment: backing major projects including the decarbonisation of Pembrokeshire Power Station.

Cabinet Minister for Finance Elin Jones yesterday said: