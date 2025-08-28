Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK building closer ties with Syria, supporting accountability and regional security
Minister for the Middle East visited Syria to reiterate UK support for political transition, with a focus on security and accountability
- second UK Ministerial visit to Syria since the fall of Assad reiterates UK support for political transition
- UK’s Minister for the Middle East held bilateral meetings with the Syrian Government in Damascus and met Syrian investigators who helped gather evidence on Assad’s war crimes
- partnership between the UK and Syria will help rebuild a safer and more stable country, delivering on the UK’s Plan for Change security and migration priorities
The UK and Syria achieved closer bilateral relations following the Minister for the Middle East’s visit to Damascus yesterday, with a focus on security and accountability.
The visit by Hamish Falconer, UK Minister for the Middle East, follows Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s historic trip in July that re-established UK-Syria diplomatic relations after 14 years.
Minister Falconer met with Syrian Foreign Minister Al Shaibani and Justice Minister al-Wais to discuss progress on Syria’s political transition, including next steps on security and accountability following the recent sectarian violence in southern Syria.
Whilst in Damascus, the Minister paid tribute to Syrian investigators from the Commission for International Justice and Accountability (CIJA), who helped gather evidence and expose Assad’s war crimes over many years.
Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer, yesterday said:
My visit to Syria today demonstrates the UK’s ongoing commitment to developing our partnership with Syria, helping to rebuild a safer and more prosperous country.
Delivering on the UK government’s Plan for Change, a strong UK-Syria relationship enables us to protect the UK’s national security and prevent irregular migration whilst supporting Syria’s transition to stability and accountability.
The situation in Syria remains fragile. We will continue to support the Syrian government to deliver an inclusive political transition.
This visit reinforces the UK’s strategic approach to Syria outlined in the government’s Plan for Change, prioritising the UK’s secure borders and national security whilst supporting Syria’s transition to stability and accountability.
The UK’s engagement with Syria’s new government focuses on delivering concrete outcomes that benefit both the Syrian people and UK security interests, including preventing irregular migration and ensuring terrorist groups cannot exploit instability.
Background
- In response to the recent violence in southern Syria, the UK provided £1.7 million of vital humanitarian assistance for more than 85,000 affected Syrians.
