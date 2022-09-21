UK business investment fell to lowest rate in the G7 after corporation tax cut to 19 per cent, IPPR finds

Lowering tax on profits is not a ‘magic bullet’ to boost much-needed economic growth, says IPPR paper

Despite a “race to the bottom” on corporation tax, UK business investment has been among lowest of 38 developed economies

Analysis casts doubt over government intention to reverse Sunak tax reforms and calls for other measures to boost growth

The UK had the lowest rate of business investment of any G7 economy in 2019, according to new analysis by IPPR of OECD figures, despite also having the lowest corporation tax rate for the previous two decades. The tax on companies’ profits was reduced to 19 per cent, its lowest level this century, in 2017.

The UK fell behind Italy and Canada to have the lowest private sector investment in the G7 group of leading economies as a proportion of GDP in 2019, the analysis finds. The following year the UK also ranked 28th for business investment of 31 members of the wider group of developed countries who are members of the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development).

The analysis, ahead of this week’s emergency budget, casts doubt on the government’s plan to reverse the rise in corporation tax planned by former chancellor, Rishi Sunak. Corporation tax, levied only on companies’ profits, is currently due to rise to 25 per cent next year.

Liz Truss, the prime minister, and her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, argue that lower taxes on companies’ profits lead to higher business investment, which spurs faster economic growth. The chancellor has set raising UK growth to 2.5 per cent a year as the top priority for the Treasury.

However, the evidence of the last 15 years in the UK is that repeated cuts to the corporation tax rate – from 30 per cent in 2007 to 19 per cent since 2017 – have not led to higher private investment or growth, IPPR says in a short paper published today. Meanwhile, the IPPR paper says, most developed economies have both higher rates of corporation tax and higher levels of private sector investment than the UK.

Instead of focusing on tax cuts to spur growth, IPPR says this would be better achieved by smarter and more strategic policy making. It calls on the government to:

Commit to an industrial/economic strategy that seeks to increase investment and productivity across all sectors

Target a mission-oriented approach, with the government setting "a direction of travel and clear missions” so that businesses have a better idea of future growth opportunities

End the chop-and-change policy churn that has resulted from five new government approaches in just eight years - confusing businesses, undermining UK economic credibility and stability, and damaging investment

Adopt a “whole-government” approach to growth, as with the Biden administration - which means moving beyond tax and the Treasury to tackle problems with housing, energy, transport infrastructure, skills policy, and childcare

Target any necessary tax reductions narrowly to avoid them being overly costly or supporting unproductive firms, and reduce other “dead-weight” costs where public funds support activity that would have happened anyway

Dr George Dibb, head of the Centre for Economic Justice at IPPR, said:

“Slashing corporation tax is just a continuation of a failed race to the bottom that hasn’t delivered for the UK economy. Tax cuts are not a magic bullet to increase investment and growth - in fact, despite having some of the lowest levels of corporate taxation, business investment in the UK is the lowest in the G7. We’re not just falling behind the largest economies either, the UK is consistently in the worst performers in the OECD club of 38 developed economies.

“If the government were serious about boosting investment, it would be listening to businesses who want a serious economic strategy to support growth, boost innovation, and increase our low productivity. Instead, it thinks it can cut tax and deregulate its way to growth, which has failed before.”

