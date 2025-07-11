UK businesses and academia partner up in cutting-edge research

Further information

The projects (listed alphabetically by institution)

Mission biodegradability: foundations for the sustainable future of formulated polymers

Led by Professor Andrew P Dove, University of Birmingham

Business partner: Amy Goddard, Croda

More than 36 million tonnes of polymer in liquid formulations are consumed every year, and are critical for the performance of products, such as thickening shampoos and cleaning kitchen surfaces.

However, most of these polymers are made from petrochemical-based resources and they cannot be recovered post-use, making their biodegradability and environmental impact crucial.

To tackle this environmental challenge, this Prosperity Partnership unites nine collaborators to create methods, models and design principles that predict how polymers break down and impact the environment.

The aim is for new polymers to be designed with biodegradability in mind from the start.

Not only will this help achieve net zero goals, but it will also give consumers greater access to safer, more sustainable everyday products.

Fusion reactor shielding materials (FURESHMA): understanding in-service degradation

Led by Professor Arunodaya Bhattacharya, University of Birmingham

Business partner: Jim Pickles, Tokamak Energy

This project is set to help the UK move closer towards clean, reliable fusion energy.

It will develop pioneering advanced shielding materials that will protect future fusion power plants from extreme heat and radiation.

These materials are vital to keeping reactors running stably.

As fusion energy offers a virtually limitless supply of carbon-free power, there is huge potential to boost the UK’s energy security and support net zero goals.

Beyond cutting emissions, the project will support the UK’s clean energy economy by creating skilled jobs, attracting investment and strengthening global partnerships.

Overall, it will help position the UK as a global leader in the race to commercial fusion power.

Earth-abundant metal catalysis in the production of pharmaceutical drugs (drEAMcat)

Led by Professor Robin Bedford, University of Bristol

Business partner: James Douglas, AstraZeneca

Other partner: Labman

This project aims to transform how we make medicines by replacing palladium, a rare, polluting metal used to speed up chemical reactions in drug manufacturing, with sustainable earth-abundant metals like iron and nickel.

Iron produces over 2,500 times less carbon dioxide (CO2) than palladium during extraction, making it far better for the environment.

These metals will enable faster, simpler drug production supporting the development of potentially life-changing treatments for patients.

Led by researchers at the University of Bristol, AstraZeneca and Labman, the project brings together experts from across the UK science landscape and industry to pave the way for a greener and more efficient future in medicine.

BladeUp: secure upscale of wind turbine blade production capacity

Led by Professor Alberto Pirrera, University of Bristol

Business partner: Adrian Gill, Vestas Wind Systems

Other partner: LMAT

As the world moves towards net zero emissions, demand for wind power is growing rapidly.

This project will transform the design and manufacture of wind turbine blades using advanced computer modelling and machine learning, which will cut costs, reduce waste and speed up production, making wind energy more affordable and reliable.

The aim is to boost production capability using existing infrastructure to facilitate the rapid growth of renewable energy.

In pursuing this goal, the partnership will generate innovations that will also benefit industries like the aerospace and the automotive sectors through lighter, more efficient composite structures.

Ultimately, this partnership will strengthen UK manufacturing and ensure national energy systems are secure and resilient.

Transforming mobility power by dedicated high-efficiency and zero emission hydrogen combustion engines

Led by Professor Hua Zhao, Brunel University of London

Business partner: Nathan Bailey, Advanced Innovative Engineering Ltd

Other partners: Mahle Powertrain Ltd

This project aims to develop clean, affordable hydrogen-powered engines to help the UK reach net zero emissions by 2050.

While electric vehicles work well for cars, hydrogen offers a clean and flexible solution for heavy vehicles, ships, aircraft, and agriculture and construction machines.

Using cutting-edge engineering, researchers will create new hydrogen rotary and piston engines that are efficient, low-cost and easy to scale using existing supply infrastructure.

These engines will cut emissions across transport and industry, making sustainable transport a reality for these sectors.

Overall, it will help cement the UK as a leader in hydrogen energy, stimulating economic and technological growth.

EngZyme: engineered enzymatic catalysts for in-flow carbon upcycling

Led by Professor Ljiljana Fruk, University of Cambridge

Business partner: Dr Normann Mertig, Hitachi Europe Ltd

One of the biggest challenges in realising carbon circularity is the high cost of capturing CO2.

Traditionally, captured CO2 has been converted into low-value chemicals such as green methanol.

This project aims to make carbon-circular chemical production more economical by upcycling green methanol into more valuable chemicals used in cosmetics, pharma, or chemical production.

This will be achieved by using engineered enzymes and nanoparticle-inspired enzyme mimics within compact, continuous-flow reactors.

The approach is designed to be efficient, scalable, and environmentally friendly.

The innovative process targets wide adoption of CO2 upcycling by chemical companies, a crucial step towards achieving net zero goals.

ADAPT-EAF: accelerating the development of automotive and packaging steel technology for EAF production

Led by Professor Howard Stone, University of Cambridge

Business partner: Bin Xiao, Tata Steel UK

This project aims to secure the future of UK steelmaking by addressing the challenges associated with recycled steel production using electric arc furnaces (EAFs).

AI tools coupled with rapid alloy prototyping and advanced testing will be used to predict and optimise the performance of steel made in EAFs.

Particular focus will be given to EAF compatible steels for car bodies and food cans.

The project will support the next generation of steel professionals to ensure vital knowledge and skills remain in the UK.

Ultimately, it will ensure the UK has access to high-quality steel, strengthening the economy.

AI2: assurance and insurance for AI

Led by Professor Lukasz Szpruch, The University of Edinburgh

Business partner: Marcin Detyniecki, Axa

This project will lay the groundwork for future AI through research by exploring insurance services to protect organisations from underperforming or unreliable AI solutions.

The goal is to increase trust in AI technologies and encourage businesses and organisations to use AI safely and responsibly.

As AI becomes more common in our daily lives, from healthcare to autonomous vehicles, it is essential to manage the risks associated with it.

This project will develop new methods to understand, measure, and ultimately insure against potential AI failures.

This will provide clear incentives for AI developers to create safer and more reliable products.

By doing so, people and businesses will be better protected from harm.

Virtual exascale calculations transform aviation (VECTA)

Led by Professor Mark Parsons, EPCC, The University of Edinburgh

Business partner: Professor Tony Phipps, Rolls-Royce plc

In order to decarbonise, aviation, along with other industries, must introduce new fuels and technologies.

With the recent UK government £750 million supercomputer announcement, a University of Edinburgh and Rolls-Royce led consortium, will accurately model and remedy emerging behaviours arising from use of environmentally friendly fuels in future gas turbine engines.

This has huge long-term potential for the UK economy, keeping the aerospace sector at the forefront of aviation sustainability.

Securing chemical synthesis by chemputation in the Glasgow-Chemify Prosperity Partnership

Led by Professor Lee Cronin, University of Glasgow

Business partner: Greig Chisholm, Chemify

For the last three decades, the decline of chemical synthesis in the Western world has been driven by the movement of labour to low-cost economies.

This movement has led to a loss of capability, fragile supply chains and the exporting of pollution to the rest of the world.

As a result, the potential impact of digital technologies on areas of manufacturing critical to UK infrastructure, including health and pharmaceuticals has been reduced.

This project will create a revolutionary approach to chemical synthesis, leveraging digital chemistry or ‘Chemputation’.

This innovative method aims to greatly accelerate the rate of chemical synthesis compared to competitors in India and China, all while maintaining the same cost.

AI-enabled high stakes assessment

Led by Professor Yulan He, King’s College London

Business partner: Dr Cesare Aloisi, AQA Education

This project aims to enhance how GCSE and A-level exams are marked by incorporating AI technology.

AI can add an additional layer of quality control to help examiners achieve high-quality marking decision consistently.

Researchers will work alongside teachers, students, and subject experts to develop a safe and reliable virtual assistant to support examiners in the future.

Ultimately, it seeks to ensure the fairest exam outcomes for students, improve quality and reduce costs for schools and the education system.

In addition to education, this technology has the potential to benefit other industries, such as law and medicine, which rely on experts to make decisions about other people.

Smart materials, processes and optical devices for immersive technologies

Led by Dr Mamatha Nagaraj, University of Leeds

Business partner: Owain Parri, the Electronics business of Merck

Over the past decade, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) technologies have made significant strides, yet devices remain bulky and expensive.

To support more natural and seamless digital interaction, there is a growing need for wearable technologies to be both comfortable and affordable.

This project will address the key limitations of current AR/VR systems such as motion sickness, cost, and equitable access by developin