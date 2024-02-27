Department for Business & Trade
UK businesses welcome protection for iconic British food and drink in Japan
- Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Businesses have welcomed the news that 37 Geographical Indications (GIs) for UK food and drink will formally gain protection on Thursday.
- UK and Japan finalise protection for almost 40 British food and drink products
- Protection means British businesses can export to Japan with the confidence that their products are protected against imitation, part of Government’s plan to help business export and grow
- Goods that will be protected include Scotch Beef, Cornish Clotted Cream and Welsh Lamb.
Today [27 February] Japan and the UK will complete the process to grant special protected status to iconic British food and drink products including Cornish Pasties and Anglesey Sea Salt to safeguard against imitation.
Businesses have welcomed the news that 37 Geographical Indications (GIs) will formally gain protection on Thursday [29 February] following the completion of UK and Japanese scrutiny processes. A second group of protections is set to be announced once further work has concluded.
Japan’s population of 125 million has a strong appetite for international food and drink. The country’s status as the world’s third largest economy in 2022 and GDP per capita of £27,400 highlights the strength of its consumer market and the commercial opportunities for premium British products in Japan.
Securing GIs for iconic British products such as Melton Mowbray Pork Pies, Welsh Beef and Staffordshire Cheese prevents counterfeit products being placed on the Japanese market, ensuring UK businesses can export with confidence and consumers receive authentic, high-quality products.
Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands said:
The UK’s excellent selection of unique, high-quality products are highly sought after around the world. Consumers in Japan can now be assured that they are enjoying the authentic taste of great British food and drink.
This announcement not only protects beloved British delicacies like Scotch Beef and Cornish Pasties, but also gives UK producers added confidence when selling into Japan, part of our plan to help British businesses grow and export more.
Food and Farming Minister Mark Spencer said:
Our GI protections are a guarantee of quality and excellence – so that the best of British food and drink can be appreciated not only here in the UK, but around the globe.
These additional protections will give assurance to British farmers and producers who export their unique products to Japan – and to Japanese consumers who will know they are buying the real thing.
For UK businesses, GIs are vital for building trust and enhancing brand recognition, ultimately driving export growth and supporting the sustainability of local industries. They also reinforce the UK’s position as a producer of distinctive and sought-after goods.
Managing Director at Rodda’s Nicholas Rodda said:
The UK is celebrated for producing some of the very best food and drink in the world. The GI status not only strengthens the authenticity of our Cornish clotted cream on a global stage, but also provides new opportunities for our business conversations internationally. The GI status ensures consumers can continue to enjoy Cornish clotted cream with knowledge that it has been made in Cornwall, with Cornish milk and crafted using traditional methods as it has been at Rodda’s for over 130 years.
Managing Director of AK Stoddart Grant Moir said:
Since Stoddarts started to supply beef to Japan back in 2019 the brand attributes of Scotch Beef has always been a major draw for the Japanese market.
With the recent announcement that the Geographical Indication is to be formally recognised this will only enhance and strengthen the Scotch and Stoddarts brand in Japan.
Scotland has long been admired for its food and drink heritage and this will only benefit the global reputation of Scotland.
Co-Founder and Managing Director of Halen Môn Alison Lea-Wilson said:
We are absolutely delighted to learn that Japan is recognising GIs from the UK. We are proud to have the name and method of Halen Môn recognised as authentic and possessing the special qualities that set it apart from other salts.”
The UK will also be protecting the Geographical Indications of several Japanese food and drink products, including Hokkaido wine and Hiba beef. British consumers can shop with confidence, knowing they are purchasing authentic Japanese goods.
The UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement entered into force on 1 January 2021 and will lead to the increase of protected GIs from just seven under the EU-Japan trade deal to over 70.
Background
- Population and GDP figures have been sourced from 2022 IMF estimates (the latest available data). Figures for subsequent years are all still projections.
The following UK food and agricultural products will have their GIs protected in Japan:
- Cornish Clotted Cream
- Cornish Pasty
- Anglesey Sea Salt/Halen Môn
- Arbroath Smokies
- Conwy Mussels
- East Kent Goldings
- London Cure Smoked Salmon
- Lough Neagh Eel
- Lough Neagh Pollan
- Melton Mowbray Pork Pie
- Orkney Scottish Island Cheddar
- Pembrokeshire Earlies/Pembrokeshire Early Potatoes
- Scotch Beef
- Scotch Lamb
- Single Gloucester
- Staffordshire Cheese
- Stornoway Black Pudding
- Traditional Ayrshire Dunlop
- Traditional Cumberland Sausage
- Traditional Grimsby Smoked Fish
- Traditional Welsh Caerphilly
- Welsh Beef
- Welsh Lamb
- Welsh Laverbread
- West Country Beef
- West Country Lamb
- Yorkshire Wensleydale
The following UK alcoholic beverages will have their GIs protected in Japan:
- English Wine
- English Regional Wine
- Herefordshire Cider
- Herefordshire Perry
- Irish Poteen
- Kentish Ale
- Kentish Strong Ale
- Somerset Cider Brandy
- Welsh Wine
- Welsh Regional Wine
The following Japanese agricultural products and beverages will have their GIs protected in the UK
- Daiei Suika
- Daisen Broccoli
- Echizen Gani/Echizen Kani
- Edosaki Kabocha
- Futago Satoimo/Futago Imonoko
- Hiba Gyu
- Higashiizumo no Maruhata Hoshigaki
- Hiyama Haishen
- Ibuki Soba/Ibuki Zairaisoba
- Iburigakko
- Iwadeyama Koridofu/Iwadeyama Meisan Koridofu
- Koge Hanagoshogaki
- Kumamoto Akaushi
- Matsudate Shibori Daikon
- Mito no Yawaraka Negi
- Monobe Yuzu
- Nango Tomato
- Okukuji Shamo
- Ozasa Urui
- Sayo Mochidaizu
- Taisyu Soba
- Tokyo Shamo
- Toyama Hoshigaki
- Tsunan no Yukishita Ninjin
- Tsuruta Steuben
- Yamadai Kansho
- Yamagata Celery
- Yatsushiro Tokusan Banpeiyu
- Zentsujisan Shikakusuika
- Hagi
- Harima
- Hokkaido
- Mie
- Nadagogo
- Tone Numata
- Wakayama Umeshu
- Yamanashi
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-businesses-welcome-protection-for-iconic-british-food-and-drink-in-japan
