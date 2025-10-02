Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK calls on Russia to treat all Prisoners of War in accordance with international law: UK statement to the OSCE
UK Counsellor, Ankur Narayan, cites the latest OSCE Moscow Mechanism Report on evidence that Russia’s treatment of Prisoners of War are a widespread and systematic violation of international law (01 September 2025).
Thank you, Madam Chair. I echo the condemnation by our colleagues on Russia’s escalating airstrikes in Ukraine.
Last week, the Moscow Mechanism reported its latest findings on the treatment of Ukrainian Prisoners of War, by Russia. In addition to previous findings by the Mechanism, ODIHR and the UN, this latest report is also categorical. I quote: “the Russian Federation has engaged in widespread and systematic violations of International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law in its treatment of Ukrainian Prisoners of War”. These violations include how Russia systematically denies Ukrainian soldiers and foreign members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces status as Prisoners of War. The report also evidences “arbitrary killings, torture, ill-treatment, denial of fair trial rights, and unsafe detention and transfer conditions”.
The OSCE’s Code of Conduct compels States to ensure that their armed and security forces abide by international law. It makes clear that breaches of international law, including international humanitarian law, are a “direct and legitimate” concern for us all. That is why the UK calls for Russia to halt these violations, to recognise and protect Prisoner of War status, to end torture and executions and to allow unfettered international monitoring.
Thank you, Madam Chair.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/uk-calls-on-russia-to-treat-all-prisoners-of-war-in-accordance-with-international-law-uk-statement-to-the-osce
