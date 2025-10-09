Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK calls out Russian occupation of Georgian territory
The UK has reaffirmed its support for Georgian sovereignty at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva and called out Russian occupation of Georgian territory
The UK has reaffirmed its support for Georgian sovereignty during a session at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. The UK continues to be a strong supporter of UN Human Rights Council Resolution 60/16 on “Cooperation with Georgia”.
The resolution highlights the ongoing human rights violations and humanitarian concerns resulting from Russia’s continued occupation of Georgian territory.
Minister of State Stephen Doughty said:
For 17 years, Russia’s unlawful military grip on Abkhazia and South Ossetia has defied international law and denied ethnic Georgians their basic human rights. This occupation must end.
Russia must withdraw its forces, reverse its recognition of these so-called independent regions, and open the door to international human rights monitors. Every displaced person – regardless of ethnicity – deserves the right to return home in safety, dignity, and peace.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-calls-out-russian-occupation-of-georgian-territory
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Warsaw Human Dimension Conference 2025: UK statement to opening session09/10/2025 14:10:00
Ambassador Neil Holland recalls the importance of OSCE commitments on human rights and fundamental freedoms and condemns Russia and Belarus (08 October 2025).
Foreign Secretary to put boosting security and tackling illegal migration at the heart of foreign policy during meeting of European partners09/10/2025 10:15:00
Foreign Secretary hosts meeting in Northern Ireland, focused on preserving security and stability in the Western Balkans.
Statement to the 110th Session of the Executive Council of the OPCW08/10/2025 10:10:10
Statement given yesterday by His Excellency Chris Rampling, Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the 110th Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
The UK remains steadfast in our commitment to advancing the Women, Peace and Security agenda globally: UK statement at the UN Security Council07/10/2025 14:10:00
Statement giveb yesterday by Archie Young, UK Ambassador to the General Assembly, at the UN Security Council meeting on Women, Peace and Security.
UN Human Rights Council 60: UK Core Group Statement to introduce Item 2 Resolution on Sudan06/10/2025 14:10:00
UK Core Group Statement to introduce Item 2 Resolution on Sudan. Delivered by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Kumar Iyer.
The UK fully supports the 2016 Peace Agreement in Colombia, which remains one of the most successful peace processes of the past 50 years: UK statement at the UN Security Council06/10/2025 10:25:00
Statement given recently (03 October 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Colombia.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has been built on a foundation of falsehoods03/10/2025 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland examines the various falsehoods that Russia deployed in seeking to justify its illegal and unjust war of aggression against Ukraine (02 October 2025).
G7 Foreign Ministers Statement on Iran Sanctions Snapback03/10/2025 10:25:00
Statement given recently (01 October 2025) from the G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the EU on support for the E3 activation of the snapback sanctions and other restrictions against Iran.
UK calls on Russia to treat all Prisoners of War in accordance with international law: UK statement to the OSCE02/10/2025 16:10:00
UK Counsellor, Ankur Narayan, cites the latest OSCE Moscow Mechanism Report on evidence that Russia’s treatment of Prisoners of War are a widespread and systematic violation of international law (01 September 2025).