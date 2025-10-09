UK calls out Russian occupation of Georgian territory

The UK has reaffirmed its support for Georgian sovereignty at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva and called out Russian occupation of Georgian territory

The UK has reaffirmed its support for Georgian sovereignty during a session at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. The UK continues to be a strong supporter of UN Human Rights Council Resolution 60/16 on “Cooperation with Georgia”.

The resolution highlights the ongoing human rights violations and humanitarian concerns resulting from Russia’s continued occupation of Georgian territory.

Minister of State Stephen Doughty said: