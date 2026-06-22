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UK cannot afford a summer of stagnation & drift – CBI Chief warns
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI CEO commented on the economic impact of uncertainty surrounding a leadership change within the Labour party
“The UK cannot afford a summer of speculation and drift while politicians are distracted by internal party dynamics. The government must remain focused on delivery and implementation.
“For strong, stable economic growth you need strong, stable, consistent government. Political uncertainty dampens business confidence and investment, impacting job creation, wages and the cost of living.
“We need a government that is focused on the future, and getting on with the job of governing. Business needs to know that the government can take big decisions, will deliver on its commitments and is prepared to tackle the rising costs of doing business.”
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WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
The NHS Alliance - Additional funding for NHS Wales welcomed, but whole-system approach needed22/06/2026 10:05:00
The Welsh NHS Confederation responds to the Welsh Government’s announcement of an extra £145 million for the NHS in Wales as part of Supplementary Budget for 2026 to 2027.
CBI responds to June 2026 Bank of England interest rates decision19/06/2026 10:15:00
Alpesh Paleja, Deputy Chief Economist, CBI, responds to June 2026 Bank of England interest rates decision
Economic shockwaves of Iran war are beginning to ripple through to the labour market, TUC warns19/06/2026 09:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the latest labour market statistics
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in May 202618/06/2026 15:19:15
This report was issued in June 2026 and covers the time period 1 May 2026 to 31 May 2026 inclusive.
Bringing government facilities staff in-house is an “important step” towards biggest wave of insourcing in years18/06/2026 14:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday responded to the announcement that around 2,000 facilities staff across government – in roles like cleaning, catering and security – are set to be brought in-house after talks with PCS Union.
British and Irish unions condemn “repugnant acts of hate on our streets”18/06/2026 12:15:00
After horrendous far-right violence in the UK and Ireland, the European Trade Union Confederation is convening unions in Dublin to discuss a plan to develop trade union capacity in conflict resolution and peacebuilding.
CBI responds to latest inflation data for May 202617/06/2026 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation data for May 2026.
TUC slams Reform’s “shameless and deceptive” attempt to distract from policies which slash women’s rights17/06/2026 14:05:00
The TUC yesterday (Tuesday) branded Reform UK’s so-called Women and Motherhood Protection Act as a “shameless” attempt to distract from the party’s “sexist” policies and candidates.
Ibec and CBI call for greater All-Island partnership to ensure resilient economy16/06/2026 09:05:00
Speaking at the All-Island Economy Annual Conference in Dundalk on 11 June, Ibec and the CBI called on the UK and Irish Governments to further co-invest in major infrastructure projects to address critical capacity, as well as ensuring greater all-island alignment on addressing skills constraints.