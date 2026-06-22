UK cannot afford a summer of stagnation & drift – CBI Chief warns

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI CEO commented on the economic impact of uncertainty surrounding a leadership change within the Labour party

“The UK cannot afford a summer of speculation and drift while politicians are distracted by internal party dynamics. The government must remain focused on delivery and implementation.

“For strong, stable economic growth you need strong, stable, consistent government. Political uncertainty dampens business confidence and investment, impacting job creation, wages and the cost of living.

“We need a government that is focused on the future, and getting on with the job of governing. Business needs to know that the government can take big decisions, will deliver on its commitments and is prepared to tackle the rising costs of doing business.”