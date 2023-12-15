Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
UK Carrier Strike Group to visit Japan in 2025
The UK’s Carrier Strike Group will visit Japan as part of the flagship 2025 Indo-Pacific deployment, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps yesterday announced.
- Announcement made at Japan’s Yokosuka Naval Base.
- 2025 deployment another key step in upholding Indo-Pacific security
- Previous task group travelled more than 55,000 nautical miles and made port calls to 40 countries
The group, comprised of an aircraft carrier, her escorts and her aircraft, will work alongside the Japanese Self Defence Forces and other partners to help defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.
On a visit to Japan’s Yokosuka Naval Base, the Defence Secretary highlighted the importance of the UK exercising the best capabilities our Armed Forces have to offer alongside partners in the region.
Following the inaugural deployment in 2021, the Carrier Strike Group 2025 highlights the strength of the UK’s leadership in seeking to uphold stability in the Indo-Pacific. This has been bolstered by the Royal Navy’s persistent presence in the region through HMS Spey and HMS Tamar, as well as the landmark Global Combat Air Programme collaboration.
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps yesterday said:
The strength and global reach of the UK’s Armed Forces should never be underestimated. The Carrier Strike Group 2025 is another tangible example of our ability to deploy globally.
Such deployments send a strong deterrence message while presenting important opportunities for engagements with key partners. Japan is our closest security partner in Asia and the task group’s visit to the country will only serve to strengthen our military and diplomatic ties.
A Carrier Strike Group is a versatile and lethal resource that few countries possess. Always led by an aircraft carrier embarked with F-35B Lightning jets, the rest of the UK formation can be made up of submarines, warships and support vessels, including from other allied navies.
The Carrier Strike Group offers cutting-edge air, surface and underwater defence, but it is also a focal point for the worldwide democratic activity. HMS Queen Elizabeth led the 2021 task group on a journey of 55,000 nautical miles, stretching from the Eastern Atlantic to Japan and back, with the deployment seeing UK military and diplomatic engagement with more than forty nations.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-carrier-strike-group-to-visit-japan-in-2025
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
UK, Japan, and Italy sign international stealth fighter jet programme treaty14/12/2023 13:15:00
UK signs international Treaty with Japan and Italy for a future combat air programme that aims to develop an innovative stealth fighter with supersonic capability and equipped with cutting-edge technology.
Government takes action in response to the Etherton review14/12/2023 11:10:00
The Government yesterday launched the Application and Registration of Interest forms for new and planned restorative measures recommended by the Review.
UK commits to enhanced training offer for UN peacekeepers13/12/2023 09:10:00
Support for UN peacekeeping efforts pledged by Minister for the Armed Forces at United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial in Ghana.
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps announces further maritime support to the Ukrainian Navy12/12/2023 16:15:00
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps confirming the transfer of two Royal Navy minehunter ships to the Ukrainian Navy.
British minehunting ships to bolster Ukrainian Navy as UK and Norway launch maritime support initiative12/12/2023 13:15:00
The UK is to lead a new Maritime Capability Coalition alongside Norway, with Defence Secretary Grant Shapps confirming the transfer of two Royal Navy minehunter ships to the Ukrainian Navy.
Defence Minister travels to Estonia to thank troops08/12/2023 12:05:00
Minister for Defence People and Families, Rt Hon Dr Andrew Murrison MP visited troops at Tapa Camp to thank them for their part in protecting NATO’s borders
Defence Secretary visits Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territories to explore options to boost humanitarian aid07/12/2023 13:10:00
As part of ongoing diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, the Defence Secretary travels to the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs) and Israel this week.
Member appointed to the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody06/12/2023 12:25:00
The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Professor Seena Fazel as member of the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody.