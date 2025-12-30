UK celebrates community champions in HM The King's New years Honours list

HM The King’s New Year Honours List 2026 recognises community champions who have made outstanding contributions to their communities across the UK.

Community champions up and down the country are being celebrated in His Majesty The King’s New Year Honours List today.

1157 recipients have been awarded from every part of the UK, with a particular focus this year on those who have gone above and beyond for their communities.

From foster carers to health workers, Lionesses to Red Roses as well as champions of the arts and supporters of young people, this year’s recipients reflect the values that bind our country together – decency, compassion and a belief in the common good – as we build a Britain we can all be proud of.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

This year’s Honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives. Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you – and congratulations to everyone recognised today.

Recipients being honoured today are Idris Elba, who is being awarded a Knighthood for services to young people, Christopher Dean and Jayne Christensen (Torvill) are being awarded a Knighthood and Damehood respectively for their services to Ice Skating and Voluntary Service, and Cynthia Erivo, who is receiving an MBE for services to Music and Drama.

Among the community champions being honoured are Hilary Alba, who has been awarded an MBE for her services to Community Midwifery, and Ffion Mitchell-Langford, who has been awarded a BEM for her services to the Natural Marine Environment and to the communities in North Wales.

The oldest recipient this year is John Hearn, who at 102 receives a BEM for services to Judo and to the community in North East England. John is one of four centenarians on the New Year list.

Aged 20, the youngest recipient this year is Toby Roberts, the first ever British Olympic Gold Medal winning sport climber at the Paris 2024 Olympics. He is being awarded with an MBE.

For the first time in a long time, there are two sets of twins in the list, Ryan Appleton and Dean Appleton from Colchester, who are both community first responders and are receiving BEMs for services to the community in the East of England. Alongside them, are twins Sonia Dixon and Adrienne Campbell who work together as VIP liaison officers at London Heathrow Airport and receive their BEMs for services to the Aviation Industry.

This list also sees a number of couples being recognised, and includes married couple Susan and David Cook are both receiving MBEs for services to Foster Care, having been foster carers since 2006 and cared for over 50 children in that time.

It is also very encouraging to see that this year the ethnic minority representation on the list at higher awards has doubled from 7% in BD25 to 14% at NY26.

Arts

The actor and comedian Meera Syal is being awarded a Damehood for services to Literature, Drama and Charity, while the composer Max Richter is being awarded a CBE for his services to Music. Warwick Davis is also being recognised for services to Drama and Charity with an OBE.

Sports

Following a great summer of women’s sport, there are honours for a number of the Lionesses and Red Roses. Sarina Weigman is being awarded an honorary damehood, while Leah Williamson is being awarded a CBE for her services to Association Football. Alex Greenwood, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone are all being awarded MBEs for services to Association Football. John Mitchell, Zoe Aldcroft and Marlie Packer are being awarded OBEs for their services to Rugby Union Football, with Ellie Kildunne, Megan Jones and Sadia Kabeya being among those being awarded MBEs for their services to Rugby Union Football.

Business

Michelle Ferguson, the director of the Confederation British Industry Scotland is being awarded an OBE for her services to the economy. Akin Onal, founder and Chief Executive Officer of MORI, has also been awarded an OBE for his services to entrepreneurship.

Entertainment

Gabrielle Logan is being awarded for her services to sports broadcasting and to charity. The author and television presenter Richard Osman is being awarded an OBE for his services to literature and broadcasting and Ellie Goulding receives an MBE for her work on Biodiversity and the Climate.

Anyone can nominate someone for an honour. If you know someone who has achieved fantastic things worthy of recognition, go to www.gov.uk/honours to find out more about how you can put them forward.