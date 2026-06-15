UK celebrates community change-makers from across the UK in HM The King's Birthday Honours List

Community change-makers up and down the country were celebrated in His Majesty The King’s Birthday Honours List last week, with 1182 recipients awarded from every part of the UK.

These recipients have contributed significantly to their communities, going above and beyond in delivering positive change to benefit others.

Their involvement in their local areas includes fostering children in need, alleviating hygiene poverty and fundraising to improve services for special educational needs.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Across the UK, people are quietly changing lives and strengthening their communities. This Honours List is a chance to recognise them. Their dedication shows how lasting change is built - through compassion, resilience and a commitment to others. It speaks to the decent, hopeful country we are proud to be, and on behalf of the whole nation, I want to say thank you.

Recipients who were honoured last week include Dame Helen Mirren and Sir Donald McCullin who are being made Members of the Order of the Companion of Honour. Professor Parveen Kumar receives a Dame Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire for services to Global Medical Education and Health.

Charlotte Tilbury receives a CBE for her services to the Beauty and Cosmetics Industry and Julius O’Riordan (Judge Jules) is awarded an MBE for services to Music, to Entertainment Law and to Young People.

The oldest recipient on the List is Pauline Hough, who at 101 years old receives a BEM for services to theatre and to the community in Nantwich.

At 20 years old, Michelle Agyemang is the youngest recipient, who is one of the Euros winning Lionesses on the list. She is receiving her MBE for services to Association Football, alongside her teammates Jess Carter, Hannah Hampton, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo.

It is also very encouraging to see that this year there is an increased number of recipients from an ethnic minority background at 11.5%, together with an increased representation of those with disabilities at 15.6%.

Arts

Patrick Doyle is being awarded an OBE for his services to Film and actor and director Dexter Fletcher also receives an OBE for services to Film and Television.

Sports

Kevin Sinfield is being awarded with a Knighthood for services to Rugby League, Rugby Union and the MND Community. Recently retired England Rugby Union player Emily Scarratt, golfer Luke Donald and snooker player Shaun Murphy all receive OBEs.

Business

Diana Sarah Brightmore-Armour is being awarded an CBE for services to Women and Diversity in Financial Services. Elizabeth Prince is receiving an MBE for services to the Games Industry and to Diversity.

Entertainment

DJ and broadcaster Carl Cox receives an OBE, Lisa Riley is being awarded an MBE for services to Drama and to Charity and Laszlo Endresz received a BEM for services to Circus Entertainment in the North West.

71 people have received awards in this year’s Overseas and International Birthday Honours List, recognising exceptional service to the UK overseas and internationally. This List reflects contributions across a broad range of fields. The British nationals recognised have directly benefited the UK and helped to strengthen the UK’s global reputation and support communities worldwide. Those being honoured on the Overseas List include Philip Ambler for services to Eye Health in Myanmar and Jane Grimshaw for services to the Education of Disadvantaged Children in India.

Anyone can nominate someone for an honour for free. If you know someone who has achieved fantastic things worthy of recognition, go to https://www.gov.uk/honours to find out more about how you can put them forward.