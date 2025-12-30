Northern Ireland Office
|Printable version
UK celebrates recipents from NI in New Year Honours list
55 people from Northern Ireland who have contributed to their community and country are celebrated in His Majesty The King’s New Years Honours List 2026 today.
Those receiving honours in Northern Ireland include Olympian champion Rhys McClenaghan who receives an MBE for services to gymnastics. The 26-year old won a sensational gold medal on the Pommel Horse at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris for Ireland.
The oldest recipient this year in the region is 82-year-old Florence Victoria Methven for voluntary service to the NSPCC and to the community in Newcastle, County Down. She is being awarded with a BEM. Other receipts include Paula Jennings who is being awarded an MBE for services to Adults with Learning Difficulties, and retired photographer David John Dugal, who is receiving an BEM for services to the community in County Tyrone.
In total, 1157 recipients have been awarded this year for their exceptional achievements, with a particular focus being on those who have championed their communities.
This year’s recipients include dedicated foster carers, role models in women’s sports, committed health workers, champions of the arts, and supporters of young people.
Every part of the UK is represented in the List, from the Western Isles to Liskeard in Cornwall.
Recipients from Northern Ireland make up 4.8% of the total number of recipients receiving honours this year.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:
“This year’s Honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives.
“Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you – and congratulations to everyone recognised today.”
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, said:
“I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to everyone in Northern Ireland who is receiving a New Year Honour.
“Being recognised in this way is a profound achievement, and is a testament to the extraordinary dedication, resilience and positive impact those individuals have had on their local communities and wider society. They represent the very best of Northern Ireland, and are an inspiration to us all.”
Anyone can nominate someone for an honour. If you know someone who has achieved fantastic things worthy of recognition, go to https://www.gov.uk/honours to find out more about how you can put them forward.
Notable recipients across Northern Ireland include:
- Rhys McClenaghan from County Down receives an MBE for services to gymnastics. He is Ireland’s first ever gymnastics world champion, securing gold on the pommel horse at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool in November 2022 and repeating this success the following year in Antwerp. He won a Pommel Horse gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
- Janice Bunting from County Armagh receives an MBE for services to victims and witnesses of crime. She has over 30 years’ experience in the private, public, and voluntary sectors. Her efforts have significantly shaped and enhanced victim policies and services, raising confidence in the criminal justice system.
- Yvonne Carson from Ballymena receives a BEM for services to tackling loneliness. Her initiatives to build connections included a grants scheme during the pandemic, and sourcing supports like Chatty Benches, Cafes, and Carriages, as well as a scheme for pupils to write to residents in nursing and residential homes.
- David John Dugal from County Tyrone receives a BEM for services to the community. Throughout his long career as a photographer, he captured a timeline of Northern Ireland history, covering events such as the conflict, the ceasefire, Royal visits, and both happy and difficult news stories.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-celebrates-recipents-from-ni-in-new-year-honours-list
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Office
Government launches expert-led forum to protect Northern Ireland's veterinary medicine supply18/12/2025 10:09:00
Supply Coordination Forum launched to mitigate any delivery risk to Northern Ireland’s veterinary medicine supply
Latest Connect Fund round offers £500,000 to Northern Ireland community and voluntary groups16/12/2025 11:15:00
Round two of the Connect Fund opens for applications in New Year.
New package of support set to benefit thousands of children across Northern Ireland15/12/2025 10:25:00
The new strategy aims to lift 550,000 children across the UK out of poverty by 2030
UK Government response to Operation Kenova Report10/12/2025 14:20:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, has responded to the Operation Kenova Final Report.
Secretary of State discusses £100 million wind farm deal on Belfast Harbour visit21/11/2025 17:30:00
Mona and Morgan wind farms expected to boost economic growth and provide energy security
British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) Joint Communiqué17/11/2025 13:05:00
Today the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Matthew Patrick MP, attended the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin.
Connect Fund supports veterans, grassroots communities and economic equality11/11/2025 11:15:00
Three Northern Ireland community projects will receive a total of nearly £64,000 altogether in the latest round of the Northern Ireland Office’s Connect Fund.
Secretary of State and InvestNI visit three businesses benefitting from dual market access05/11/2025 14:10:00
Promotion of the benefits of dual market access, and trade agreements with the EU, India and the US, comes during UK Government’s International Trade Week