UK celebrates recipients from Wales in HM The King's New Year Honours List

67 people from Wales who have contributed to their community and country are celebrated in His Majesty The King’s New Years Honours List 2026 today.

Those receiving honours in Wales include 29 year old Ffion Lucy Mitchell-Langford who received a BEM for her dedicated efforts to environmental and social justice in Wales and Julie Denley who receives a BEM at aged 56 for her commitment to reforming Mental Health services in Wales.

In total, 1157 recipients have been awarded this year for their exceptional achievements, with a particular focus being on those who have championed their communities.

This year’s recipients include dedicated foster carers, role models in women’s sports, committed health workers, champions of the arts, and supporters of young people.

Every part of the UK is represented in the List, from the Western Isles to Liskeard in Cornwall.

Recipients from Wales make up 5.4% of the total number of recipients receiving honours this year.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

This year’s Honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives. Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you – and congratulations to everyone recognised today.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

Congratulations to all the very deserving recipients from across Wales who have been recognised this year. They have been commended for the wonderful work they do, improving the lives of others and making a difference to their communities, often giving their time for free, raising money for charity or supporting vulnerable people. The list covers every aspect of life in Wales from sport to health and wellbeing and music and the arts. The work of these extraordinary people has a huge impact on countless lives. I’d like to thank each and every one of them for their passion and dedication and for the inspirational role they play.

Anyone can nominate someone for an honour. If you know someone who has achieved fantastic things worthy of recognition, go to https://www.gov.uk/honours to find out more about how you can put them forward.

Notable recipients across Wales include: