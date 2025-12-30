UK celebrates Scots in HM The King's New Year Honours List

114 people from Scotland who have contributed to their community and country are celebrated in His Majesty The King’s New Year Honours today (Dec 30).

Those receiving honours in Scotland include Roland Christian Douglas Schau Engebretson, who established Macaulay College on the Isle of Lewis to address a critical gap in post-school opportunities for young adults with learning disabilities and additional support needs.

Louise Gough receives a BEM for services to Foster Care, after serving as a Foster Carer for 28 years and providing a stable and supportive environment for 63 children.

In total, 1157 recipients have been awarded this year for their exceptional achievements, with a particular focus being on those who have championed their communities.

This year’s recipients include dedicated foster carers, role models in women’s sports, committed health workers, champions of the arts, and supporters of young people.

Every part of the UK is represented in the List, from the Western Isles to Liskeard in Cornwall.

Recipients from Scotland make up 9% of the total number of recipients receiving honours this year.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

This year’s Honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives. Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you – and congratulations to everyone recognised today.

Secretary of State for Scotland Douglas Alexander said:

My warmest congratulations go to all of the Scottish recipients of His Majesty’s New Year Honours. Scots the length and breadth of the country have been recognised for their contribution to politics, business, the arts, science and to their communities. Veteran politician Adam Ingram is Knighted for his huge contribution to our public life. Those of us of a certain vintage will welcome the perfect harmony of Eve Graham being recognised for her decades of service to the music industry. Also recognised is Jimmy Buchan, for his tireless dedication to championing the interests of Scottish fishermen. The list is packed with local heroes who strive every day to tackle disadvantage. I congratulate all those who work so hard day in day out to make our communities better places to live and work.

Anyone can nominate someone for an honour. If you know someone who has achieved fantastic things worthy of recognition, go to https://www.gov.uk/honours to find out more about how you can put them forward.

Notable recipients across Scotland include:

Marion Lindsey Foster receives an MBE for services to Scottish Craftsmanship. Marion recognised the danger of losing the heritage craft of kilt tailoring, and created an accredited training programme, going on to establish The College of Master Kilt Tailors in 2017.

Robert Harold Sharp receives an MBE for services to Mountain Rescue. Robert has dedicated over four decades to mountain rescue and safety in Scotland and the UK, transforming practices and helping to save countless lives.

Gilbert Feron receives a BEM for services to the community in Cambuslang, Lanarkshire. Gilbert has dedicated himself to improving the welfare of older people and the wider community in Cambuslang for over 30 years.

