UK celebrates Welsh recipients in The King's Birthday Honours List

Over 70 people from Wales who have contributed to their community and country are celebrated in His Majesty The King’s Birthday Honours List 2025.

1215 recipients in total have been awarded for their exceptional achievements, with a particular focus this year on those who have given their time to public service.

This year’s recipients include dedicated community champions, role models in sport, pioneers in the arts, passionate health workers, and supporters of young people.

Recipients from Wales make up 6% of the total number of recipients receiving honours this year.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday said:

This year’s Birthday Honours List is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary dedication, compassion, and service that exists in every corner of our country. From community champions to cultural icons, each recipient reflects the very best of Britain. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to them all.

The Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens yesterday said:

Huge congratulations to the incredible individuals from Wales who have been recognised in The King’s Birthday Honours List. Each award recipient has demonstrated dedication, passion, and commitment to their communities, making significant contributions that resonate far and wide. Your work in supporting vulnerable people, championing the arts, increasing access to sport and improving lives in countless ways, serves as an inspiration to all. Thank you for your exceptional service.

Anyone can nominate someone for an honour. If you know someone who has achieved fantastic things worthy of recognition, go to https://www.gov.uk/honours to find out more about how you can put them forward.

Notable recipients across Wales include:

Oliver Sykes, who receives an MBE for services to Access to the Arts for Underprivileged Young People. His work leading the Stories for Care programme has empowered over 5000 young people from low income backgrounds, and given them access to literary works not normally available to them.

Muriel Morgan, who receives an MBE for services to the community in Wrexham. At the age of 88 years old she has only recently retired from her 50 year career in the Royal Voluntary Service. During her time in RVS she coordinated volunteer drivers to take elderly and vulnerable people to medical appointments they might not otherwise be able to make. She worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure the service was maintained and that even in one of the most challenging times for the service, their service users were still able to attend critical medical appointments.

Modupeola Obilanade is awarded an MBE for services to the community in Newport. Her work leading the St Pauls Clinic has transformed the clinic into a beacon of hope in the community, during her time running the clinic, she has launched multiple community health initiatives focusing on preventative care and chronic pain management. In her spare time she continues to work for charities, providing free medical consultations and health advice to those most in need.