HM Treasury
|Printable version
UK Chancellor announces joint taskforce to solve the delivery of equivalent support to £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme in Northern Ireland
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi yesterday met with Northern Ireland Executive Ministers and officials to continue to drive progress on the delivery of equivalent support to the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme in Northern Ireland.
- The Chancellor announced a new joint taskforce comprising of officials from UK and NIE who will be responsible for driving forward a solution over the coming weeks to ensure people of NI get support as soon as possible.
- The scheme will reduce every household’s energy bills by £400, to help families with the rising cost of living.
- Attendees agreed the taskforce would look at all ways for the UK Government to deliver this support in Northern Ireland, working with the Executive and Regulator to make sure it arrives as swiftly as possible.
- Attendees agreed a shared objective in getting payments to households as quickly as possible, and the need to work collaboratively on the most effective mechanism.
- They agreed to a regular schedule of meetings until this issue is resolved.
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said:
“We need to keep the momentum up to get equivalent energy support to people in Northern Ireland and that’s why today I’ve launched a joint taskforce to present practical delivery options back to Ministers. No option is off the table.
“We’ve got our noses to the grindstone, we’re making progress, and we have a shared objective with Minsters in Northern Ireland to get this off the ground as soon as possible.”
Further information
The attendees of yesterday’s meeting were:
- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi
- Chief Executive of Utility Regulator, John French
- Northern Ireland’s Minister for the Economy, Gordon Lyons
- Northern Ireland’s Minister for Communities, Deidre Hargey
- Permanent Secretary, Northern Ireland Department of Finance, Neil Gibson
- Officials from both the Northern Ireland Executive and central United Kingdom administrations
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-chancellor-announces-joint-taskforce-to-solve-the-delivery-of-equivalent-support-to-400-energy-bill-support-scheme-in-northern-ireland
Latest News from
HM Treasury
Cabinet ministers see levelling up in action at Airbus factory15/08/2022 15:20:00
The Prime Minister, Chancellor and Secretary of State for Wales visit Airbus in Broughton to meet apprentices and see work being done to boost jobs.
Readout of the Prime Minister, Chancellor and Business Secretary’s roundtable with the electricity sector11/08/2022 15:20:00
Below is a readout and quotes following the Prime Minister, Chancellor and Business Secretary’s roundtable with the electricity sector this morning.
The Chancellor visits Darlington Economic Campus for the first time26/07/2022 10:20:00
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has announced the permanent location for the new Darlington Economic Campus and pledged to ensure more Treasury roles move to the town
Group of Creditors to Ukraine statement on a debt deferral for Ukraine22/07/2022 15:20:00
In continuing solidarity with Ukraine, the UK, as part of Ukraine’s bilateral group of creditors, has released a joint statement on a debt deferral for Ukraine.
Financial Services Bill to unlock growth and investment across the UK21/07/2022 13:43:00
Legislation to enhance the competitiveness of the UK financial services sector and unlock tens of billions of pounds of investment across the economy was introduced to Parliament yesterday.
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi sets out post-Brexit transformation of UK financial services21/07/2022 11:10:00
Plans to seize the benefits of Brexit by revoking EU retained law governing financial services have been set out by Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi in his first speech as Chancellor.
1.2 million low earners to see boost in take-home pay20/07/2022 16:10:00
Today the government has published legislation confirming that low earners who save through a Net Pay Arrangement (NPA) will get the same level of government top-up as those who use Relief at Source schemes.
Chancellor reaffirms the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine at first G20 meeting18/07/2022 13:43:00
Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi recently (Friday 15 July) virtually attended the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) under the Indonesian Presidency.