UK Chancellor announces joint taskforce to solve the delivery of equivalent support to £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme in Northern Ireland

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi yesterday met with Northern Ireland Executive Ministers and officials to continue to drive progress on the delivery of equivalent support to the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme in Northern Ireland.

The Chancellor announced a new joint taskforce comprising of officials from UK and NIE who will be responsible for driving forward a solution over the coming weeks to ensure people of NI get support as soon as possible.

The scheme will reduce every household’s energy bills by £400, to help families with the rising cost of living.

Attendees agreed the taskforce would look at all ways for the UK Government to deliver this support in Northern Ireland, working with the Executive and Regulator to make sure it arrives as swiftly as possible.

Attendees agreed a shared objective in getting payments to households as quickly as possible, and the need to work collaboratively on the most effective mechanism.

They agreed to a regular schedule of meetings until this issue is resolved.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said:

“We need to keep the momentum up to get equivalent energy support to people in Northern Ireland and that’s why today I’ve launched a joint taskforce to present practical delivery options back to Ministers. No option is off the table.

“We’ve got our noses to the grindstone, we’re making progress, and we have a shared objective with Minsters in Northern Ireland to get this off the ground as soon as possible.”

