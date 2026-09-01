UK children protected from more high-risk sites as a result of Ofcom action

Several sites dedicated to hosting content harmful to children have either blocked the UK or deployed age checks as a direct result of work done by Ofcom’s compliance teams.

The UK’s independent online safety watchdog has provided an update on the work of its ‘Supervision’ teams, which are helping create a safer life online by proactively engaging directly with services to tackle emerging issues, before the need for formal investigation by our Enforcement team.

Separately, we have also written to platforms, reminding them that their existing duties under the Online Safety Act have not been affected by the UK Government’s plans to introduce a social media ban for under-16s.

Driving compliance

We use a variety of methods to drive compliance with online safety rules and protect people in the UK, and we measure results by the change we deliver. Formal enforcement action is one tool we use to bring companies into compliance, and we have shown we will use these powers where necessary. In the first 18 months of the Act coming into force, we have investigated more than 100 platforms, and issued fines totalling more than £6 million against 10 providers.

However, like court cases, our formal enforcement investigations are often highly complex and can take significant time to complete. In certain circumstances, taking a different approach can prevent or remedy harm more quickly.

In a new blog post, our Supervision Directors explain the range of approaches we can take to make change happen across online services. From setting clear expectations and gathering extensive evidence, to pushing platforms for improvements through one-to-one engagement and using enforcement where needed, our work behind the scenes is driving safety improvements at sites and apps of all sizes.

Much of this work is less visible than formal investigations and fines, but no less important.

Protecting children on small but risky services

Our taskforce dedicated to driving compliance with small but risky services, set up in 2024, has been focusing on protecting children on platforms that primarily host harmful content – including suicide and self-harm material, violent and graphic content, and posts about eating disorders.

Research previously published by Ofcom has found that children first see some of this content while still at primary school and describe it as an inevitable part of being online.

Following the proactive work of our taskforce, two sites dedicated to hosting graphic violence and serious injury content have implemented age assurance to prevent access by UK children, as a direct result of our engagement with their providers.

In addition, a further seven sites that pose a significant risk of harm to children have blocked access to people in the UK. This includes five sites dedicated to hosting graphic violence and serious injury content, and two dedicated to hosting suicide content.

We have been clear that providers can prevent people in the UK from accessing their sites, such as by restricting access from UK IP addresses – known as a ‘geoblock’ – as a way to protect UK users, instead of putting safety measures in place.

Existing duties not affected by social media ban

Many tech firms will understandably be considering the implications of the UK Government’s plans to introduce a social media ban for under-16s and other online protections for children.

The Government has indicated that some of the new measures will come into force from Spring 2027. Alongside our ongoing implementation and enforcement of the Online Safety Act, we are working closely with the Government to prepare for the new protections. This includes carrying out a rapid assessment of highly effective age assurance at 16, which we will publish in October.

Ofcom’s Online Safety Group Director has reminded platforms – in an open letter – that they must continue to comply with their existing obligations under the Online Safety Act. This includes ongoing child safety duties and illegal content duties.



We will therefore continue to monitor compliance with these duties and take action to help people across the UK live safer lives online.