UK citizen returned from DRC for specialist Ebola care

UK government worked with the DRC government and international health partners to bring the patient home on a medical evacuation flight.

A UK medical doctor who was working on the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has returned to the UK for specialist treatment after testing positive for the disease.

The UK government worked with the DRC government and international health partners to bring the patient home safely on a medical evacuation flight. The journey followed established infection prevention and control procedures, which also apply to everyone involved in the individual’s care.

They are now being cared for in a high-level isolation unit at the Royal Free Hospital, London. This unit is highly specialised and specifically designed for this purpose, staffed by expert clinical teams.

Dr Renu Bindra, Deputy Director All Hazards Public Health Response at UKHSA, yesterday said:

UKHSA and the NHS have well-established and robust infection prevention and control protocols to limit the risk of onward transmission, and the risk to the wider public remains low.

Ebola does not spread through the air. It is passed on through direct contact with the bodily fluids of a person who has symptoms.

The Royal Free Hospital isolation unit has strict isolation protocols in place to prevent the patient coming into contact with any members of the public, and all staff treating the patient are equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment alongside other measures to prevent transmission.