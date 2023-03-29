Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
|Printable version
UK coastal communities to receive funding for recreational sea fishing
UK Government announces funding available for projects that will improve recreational sea fishing across the UK.
Up to £1 million has been made available for coastal communities across the UK to invest in new and improved infrastructure for recreational sea fishing.
Eligible applicants can now bid for between £10,000 and £100,000 for projects to upgrade recreational fishing facilities, reduce carbon emissions, support the protection and recovery of the marine environment, and provide training to help recreational sea fishermen operate in a more sustainable way.
Recreational sea fishing involves fishing for the purposes of pleasure, tourism or sport. With an estimated two million recreational sea anglers taking to the water every year, recreational sea fishing contributes over £800 million to the UK economy annually and boosts local economies through activities such as fishing tournaments, boat rental, bait and tackle supply, and local tourism.
Part of the £100 million UK Seafood Fund infrastructure scheme, this funding will ensure recreational fishing continues to prosper by backing projects which could enhance piers and harbours, create more accessible paths, floating walkways and pontoon dockings; and promote fishing tournaments.
Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer yesterday said:
Recreational sea fishing is a small but mighty part of our fishing industry. It contributes to the economic growth of coastal communities and is a much-loved sport that can improve the health and well-being of those who take part.
This new round of funding will encourage the development and expansion of the sport in coastal areas, promote and support more sustainable fishing practices, and ultimately make recreational fishing bigger and better for anglers across the UK.
UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont yesterday said:
The £100 million UK Seafood Fund is a crucial part of our commitment to help level up coastal communities and deliver the Prime Minister’s priorities of growing the economy and creating better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country.
So far, Scotland’s world renowned fisheries, seafood and aquaculture sectors have won £8.4 million in grants from the fund and I urge eligible applicants to come forward and bid for investment for new and improved infrastructure for recreational sea fishing in Scotland.
The £100 million UK Seafood Fund is supporting the long-term future and sustainability of the UK fishing and seafood industry by backing innovation, skills and job creation around our coastline.
This is the latest funding from the UK infrastructure scheme and will be open until 19th June 2023. Applicants can apply here: Atamis Contracts Search (force.com).
It means at least £65 million in grant funding has now been made available through the scheme to improve infrastructure right across the seafood supply chain, including investment in fleet modernisation and the trialling of hybrid and electric engines; and improved capability at ports, harbours, processing and aquaculture facilities. Successful bidders include Scottish company Denholm Seafoods who will install equipment to increase production of mackerel and herring, and Cornish based Falfish who will invest in new technology to grade, freeze and pack pelagic fish in support of building two purpose-built Sardine fishing vessels.
Nearly £20 million was awarded in the first round of the infrastructure scheme for projects including the expansion of processing facilities for popular British fish like Scottish salmon and Cornish sardines, with a further £30 million made available in round two. The small scale fishing fleet will also benefit from an initial £2 million investment to trial new, greener engines and help create a safer, more sustainable fishing fleet.
The second round of the UK Seafood Fund Skills and Training scheme is also currently open for applications, with up to £10 million available to fund training projects and facilities for workers in the seafood and aquaculture industry and recreational angling sector.
More information:
- £100m UK Seafood Fund: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/uk-seafood-fund
- Infrastructure Scheme: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/uk-seafood-fund-infrastructure-scheme
- Skills and Training Scheme: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/uk-seafood-fund-skills-and-training-scheme
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-coastal-communities-to-receive-funding-for-recreational-sea-fishing
Latest News from
Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
Secretary of State responds to March Labour Market Stats17/03/2023 13:25:00
The Secretary of State welcomes the publication of national statistics covering the Scottish Labour Market for the three month period November 2022-January 2023
Chancellor unveils a Budget for growth to benefiit Scotland16/03/2023 13:15:00
A £27 billion tax cut for business and a trio of freezes to help families with the cost-of-living headlined the Chancellor’s Spring Budget.
£83 million investment at RAF Lossiemouth creates more than 100 UK jobs14/03/2023 12:22:00
Scottish business McLaughlin & Harvey Construction Limited have been awarded a contract to build a new facility ready for the arrival of the UK E-7 Wedgetail fleet at RAF Lossiemouth.
Scottish Secretary responds to GDP for Q4 2022 and December 202201/03/2023 16:05:00
Alister Jack says PM's pledge to halve inflation, reduce debt and grow the economy is vital in the face of global challenges
Scottish Secretary comments on February 2023 labour market stats15/02/2023 16:25:00
Welcomes record number of people on the payroll
Five Scottish projects among next generation of innovators to get £24 million cash boost09/02/2023 16:05:00
Investment includes £19 million awarded to British entrepreneurs to develop greener technologies
UK annual defence procurement worth more than £2 billion to Scotland26/01/2023 16:05:00
New figures today (Thursday January 26, 2023) show Ministry of Defence (MoD) expenditure with industry and commerce in Scotland in 2021/22 was £2.01 billion.
Levelling up projects in Scotland awarded £177 million23/01/2023 11:05:00
A total of 10 projects across Scotland receive grants from round two of the UK Government's flagship Levelling Up Fund.