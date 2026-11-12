UK Commandos to get AI-enabled edge from British scale-up Arondite, as company expands to NATO's northern flank

The Royal Navy has agreed a multi-million pound deal with British scale-up Arondite to deploy its AI-enabled software across UK Commando Force,

British commandos will see operational effectiveness and warfighting readiness boosted with deployment of UK start-up Arondite’s advanced AI software.

Multi-million pound deal comes as Arondite bring their cutting-edge British tech to Norway, strengthening collective Euro-Atlantic security.

Announcement made at Atlantic Future Forum, the UK’s flagship international security conference and a unique demonstration of British convening power and strong partnerships across NATO.

UK Royal Marine commandos will get an AI-enabled edge on the battlefield, as the Royal Navy agrees a multi-million pound deal with British defence scale-up Arondite to deploy their cutting-edge software onto UK Commando Force (UKCF) systems.

Under the deal, the Navy will deploy Arondite’s software across commando units, using AI capabilities to help commandos make decisions much faster in complex and contested environments, and deploy autonomy, data at an unprecedented scale.

The software integrates all UKCF sensors, autonomous platforms and data feeds into a unified fighting system, helping to enhance readiness, planning speed and operational effectiveness.

The project comes as Arondite announce a £35 million expansion into Norway, bringing their advanced technology to NATO’s northern flank and enhancing collective security in the High North.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP, said:

British defence tech is in demand. Arondite’s work with the Royal Navy will put cutting-edge software in the hands of our commandos, and their expansion into Norway shows the appetite for British technology among our closest allies. This is a statement of intent from a British scale-up whose work with UK defence will see its workforce double to 150 employees by next summer. That means highly skilled, well-paid jobs here in the UK, and a sharper edge for our forces and allies in the High North. The UK and Norway stand shoulder to shoulder on NATO’s northern flank, and this expansion will only strengthen that collective security.

AI Minister Kanishka Narayan said:

Defending Britain and our allies in the age of AI means harnessing the very best of British technology. Arondite is at the cutting edge of that effort, putting AI to work strengthening our collective security. Its expansion into Norway shows how British innovation can help our closest allies meet the security challenges of today and tomorrow.

The partnership comes as UKCF receives a £100 million uplift in capability investment through the UK Defence Investment Plan. This will let the force develop future warfighting capabilities for special maritime and amphibious operations across the High North as part of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

The Chief of the Defence Staff, Sir Richard Knighton, announced the partnership between the Navy and Arondite aboard HMS Prince of Wales during the Atlantic Future Forum, the UK’s flagship international security conference and a unique demonstration of British convening power.

Chief of Defence Staff, Sir Richard Knighton KCB ADC FREng, said:

UK Commando Force is our foremost amphibious strike force, and it must be ready to fight and win in the most contested environments. Cobalt will give our commandos a decisive edge, bringing their sensors, autonomous platforms and data together so that they can make decisions faster than any adversary.

The Cobalt mission orchestration software will enable seamless co-ordination between UKCF, UK defence units and partner forces across the JEF coalition. It will also allow future hardware and AI capabilities to be deployed rapidly. UKCF and Arondite will make the platform available to Norwegian units for joint testing during upcoming deployments, in line with the JEF’s new Northern Navies Initiative announced by the First Sea Lord on the first day of Atlantic Future Forum.

Alongside the UKCF contract, Arondite today announced it is expanding to Norway, opening its first international office in Oslo. The company will invest £35 million over the next five years to scale its work with Norwegian Armed Forces, Norwegian industry and NATO allies.

Building on its work with Defence, Arondite is on track to double its headcount to 150 employees by summer 2027, creating highly skilled jobs and careers in the UK.

Will Blyth, Co-founder and CEO of Arondite, said:

UK Commando Force remain ready to defend the High North at a moment’s notice. As the threats we face become more complex and unpredictable, commando units are employing the latest technologies to reach further and adapt faster than our adversaries. It is a real privilege to support teams who are adopting technology at the speed modern deterrence demands. Our allies in Norway are working side-by-side with UK Commandos every day on the frontline of European security. They have some of the most complex missions in the world and they rightly demand technology that works from day one, which is why I am proud to announce Arondite’s first office outside of the UK will be in Oslo, as part of our long-term commitment to Norway.

From the Lunna House agreement to the combined Type 26 anti-submarine frigate fleet, the UK-Norway relationship is one of deep defence integration. Norway sits on NATO’s northern flank, and the two nations have worked closely together for decades to strengthen security in the Atlantic High North.

The Type 26 frigate deal supports 4,000 jobs across the UK supply chain, including more than 2,000 in Scotland.

The Royal Navy’s investment into the capability of UK Commando Force is backed by the Defence Investment Plan, which sets out £298 billion of defence investment over the next four years.