UK commits to international legal order with European partners
The Attorney General Lord Hermer KC has reiterated the UK’s commitment to upholding international legal order at a flagship event with European partners held in London.
Resetting the UK’s relationship with Europe, and proactively and unequivocally supporting the international legal order, are amongst the Government’s top priorities.
To support this, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) hosted a Venice Commission event on Monday 7 July in collaboration with the FCDO and the Bingham Centre for the Rule of law.
The event was attended by key members of the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission, member states and civil society groups.
Delegates discussed shared commitments to the rule of law, human rights and democracy, and contemporary challenges to the rules-based order, such as AI, migration and climate change.
The event also provided an opportunity for the UK and European partners to actively support the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission’s work on updating its Rule of Law checklist.
The event also marked the 35th anniversary of the creation of the Venice Commission (on 10 May 1990) and sought to identify ways in which the Venice Commission and the Council of Europe could give practical effect to the Principles.
Speaking at the event the Attorney General Lord Hermer KC said:
When I look at what you have been discussing – protecting and promoting the rule of law and its importance to prosperity, freedom and security, I see discussions we need to have now – rooted in real world issues.
At a time when it feels like the world is becoming ever more polarised and there is a tendency for retreat into the familiar and the insular – it is important to use what we have at our disposal to encourage cooperation and shared understanding.
The Rule of Law Checklist is one of those rare things that does this and has intergovernmental support.
Lord Collins of Highbury, Minister for Multilateral and Human Rights, said:
The rule of law is not just a legal principle, but the foundation of public trust and institutional legitimacy, and only by communicating its everyday relevance can we build and sustain trust.
Members of The Venice Commission from across the world underscore the global desire for democracy and rights rooted in legal principles, and I hope the updated Rule of Law checklist will support efforts by governments globally to reinforce the crucial links between democracy, human rights, and the integrity of legal systems.
