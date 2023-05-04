UK completes largest and longest Western evacuation from Sudan

The UK's successful evacuation operation has completed, coming as the UK announces it will deliver £5m of lifesaving aid to people fleeing Sudan.

The final UK flight departed from Port Sudan airport last night after an eight day, multi-route evacuation

2450 people evacuated via Wadi Saeedna airfield and Port Sudan since flights started on Tuesday 25 April

The UK will deliver £5 million of lifesaving aid for people fleeing the violence in Sudan

The final UK evacuation flight from Port Sudan departed last night (03 May), concluding the longest and largest evacuation of any Western nation.

The successful operation has evacuated more than 2450 people on 30 flights, the vast majority of them being British nationals and their dependents.

It comes as the UK announces it will provide an initial £5 million of life saving aid to help meet the urgent needs of those fleeing the violence. As a longstanding and committed donor to Sudan, the UK has contributed more than £250 million in humanitarian aid in the past five years.

Humanitarian organisations face enormous obstacles in delivering support in Sudan, with the eruption of violence leading to aid workers being attacked and killed and humanitarian supplies being looted. Many relief agencies have ceased operations in the country in the wake of the volatile conditions.

The UK is working in close coordination with international organisations and partners to push for safe access for humanitarian workers. This will allow aid to flow to those worst affected by the violence.

The aid will ensure practical items such as food, shelter, medical care and clean water for tens of thousands of people reaches the most vulnerable.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

The UK has coordinated the longest and largest evacuation of any Western country and brought 2450 people to safety from Sudan. We remain focused on supporting those who are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance and continue to press for a long-term ceasefire.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

I am truly grateful for the dedication and professionalism of the men and women of our Armed Forces who have evacuated more than 2,000 people from Sudan from over 20 counties and continue to provide medical and humanitarian support from Port Sudan, supported by the Royal Air Force. Their efforts are a source of national pride.

International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell said:

The package we have announced today will provide food, shelter, medical care and clean water for tens of thousands of people who have fled the violence in Sudan. While this aid will help alleviate some of the immediate suffering in the region, the ongoing violence is creating huge additional needs. The UK continues to pursue all diplomatic avenues to end the violence, de-escalate tensions and secure safe humanitarian access, including engaging with the African Union and partners to help coordinate these efforts. There can be no aid without safe access and a ceasefire which is permanent.

The Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary and Africa Minister have engaged, directly or through intermediaries, with the two military leaders to urge a ceasefire, and have coordinated with key international partners on the global response to the crisis.

As part of the evacuation efforts, the UK has helped evacuate more than 1200 people from other nations, including the US, Ireland, Netherlands, Canada, Germany and Australia.

Notes to editors

The humanitarian support will be provided in South Sudan and Chad.