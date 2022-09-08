UK condemns Iranian state-linked actors for cyber attack against Albania

The UK has attributed a series of cyber attacks on Albanian government infrastructure to Iranian state-linked actors.

The National Cyber Security Centre – a part of GCHQ – assesses that Iranian state-linked cyber actors are almost certainly responsible for the attacks against Albanian government infrastructure in July, which destroyed data and caused disruption to essential government services.

The NCSC has previously issued cyber security advisories to help mitigate malicious activity being carried out by Iranian-linked cyber actors.

