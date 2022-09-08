National Cyber Security Centre
|Printable version
UK condemns Iranian state-linked actors for cyber attack against Albania
The UK has attributed a series of cyber attacks on Albanian government infrastructure to Iranian state-linked actors.
The UK yesterday (Wednesday) condemned Iranian state-linked actors for a series of cyber attacks against Albania.
The National Cyber Security Centre – a part of GCHQ – assesses that Iranian state-linked cyber actors are almost certainly responsible for the attacks against Albanian government infrastructure in July, which destroyed data and caused disruption to essential government services.
The NCSC has previously issued cyber security advisories to help mitigate malicious activity being carried out by Iranian-linked cyber actors.
For the Foreign Secretary’s statement, read the press release on the FCDO website.
Original article link: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/uk-condemns-cyber-attack
Latest News from
National Cyber Security Centre
Cyber security experts team up to protect UK construction projects23/08/2022 11:05:00
New guidance to support UK construction projects has been jointly published between the NCSC, CPNI and BEIS.
Cyber Advisor26/07/2022 12:05:00
New Cyber Advisor scheme will offer assured cyber security consultancy services to small and medium sized companies, helping them achieve a minimum standard of security.
Solicitors urged to help stem the rising tide of ransomware payments11/07/2022 11:15:00
The NCSC and ICO share joint letter with the Law Society after increases in ransomware payments.
NCSC urges organisations to prepare for the long haul on Russia-Ukraine05/07/2022 15:20:00
Guidance issued advises how organisations can avoid staff burnout during an extended period of heightened cyber threat.
Commercial cyber capabilities must be used legally and responsibly, says UK NCSC CEO29/06/2022 16:20:00
Lindy Cameron's speech at Tel Aviv Cyber Week emphasised the importance of partnerships and international regulation of sophisticated cyber capabilities.
UK joins international cyber agency partners to release supply chain guidance12/05/2022 14:20:00
Joint advisory sets out practical steps to take for managed service providers and their customers to protect themselves.
NCSC joins industry to offer unprecedented protection for public from scams12/05/2022 13:20:00
Data sharing collaboration will allow ISPs to instantly block access to fraudulent sites.
Organisations offered streamlined guidance to help them move to the cloud12/05/2022 11:15:00
Cloud security guidance refreshed to support small businesses to large organisations moving to cloud-based services.