UK condemns Russian attacks on civilians and urges accountability through International Law: UK Statement to the OSCE
UK Military Advisor, Lt Col Joby Rimmer, condemns Russia’s attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. Russia’s nuclear rhetoric undermines global stability, and the UK calls for renewed transparency and dialogue to prevent escalation.
Madam Chair, the United Kingdom remains steadfast in our commitment to securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. We firmly believe that lasting peace must be pursued through diplomacy and meaningful dialogue, dialogue that is anchored in respect for international law, the sovereignty of states, and the principles that guide this Organisation.
But let us be clear: recent actions by the Russian Federation continue to obstruct that path. President Putin refuses to participate in meaningful dialogue in good faith. Instead of choosing de-escalation, Russia has intensified its military campaign, most recently through two consecutive nights of deadly aerial assaults on Ukrainian cities. These strikes hit civilian infrastructure, energy facilities, residential buildings, and claimed the lives of innocent civilians, including a 12-year-old girl and a six-month-old baby in Kyiv. Earlier this week, Russian airstrikes hit Kyiv and nine other regions, killing at least six people, including two children, and injuring dozens more. The attacks damaged thermal power plants and gas facilities, causing widespread blackouts. In Kharkiv, a Russian drone strike hit a kindergarten, killing one and injuring at least four others, including children.
These are not isolated incidents. They reflect a deeply troubling pattern. According to the September update from the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, the number of civilian casualties from January to September this year was 31% higher than the same period last year. Russian long-range strikes using missiles and loitering munitions reportedly caused nearly a third of all civilian casualties, with Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro frequently targeted.
The UK will continue to work with international partners, including through the OSCE and the UN, to document violations, support investigations, and ensure accountability for breaches of international law, in particular those involving civilians and children.
Madame Chair, the UK reaffirms its commitment to strategic stability and the avoidance of unintended escalation, particularly in the nuclear domain. In times of heightened tension, transparent communication and adherence to arms control frameworks are essential. The OSCE provides a vital platform for dialogue, risk reduction, and confidence-building. Therefore, we are deeply concerned by Russia’s recent test of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, which reportedly flew over 14,000km during a 15-hour flight on 21 Oct and was publicly announced by President Putin on 26 Oct. The UK condemns such actions, especially when conducted without transparency or prior notification, as they risk undermining global stability, increasing the potential for miscalculation.
In light of this increasingly reckless nuclear rhetoric, we must ask: if Russia truly seeks peace, why does it continue to reject meaningful dialogue through established mechanisms such as the OSCE and the FSC?
We actively encourage all participating States to engage constructively, uphold existing commitments, and avoid actions that could lead to catastrophic miscalculation.
The weeks and months ahead will be decisive, not only for Ukraine’s future, but for the security of the UK, NATO, and our global partners. This is not an ‘away fixture’ for the UK; the consequences of this war are felt at home and across our alliances. The UK remains firmly committed to taking timely and constructive steps to increase pressure on the Russian Federation, with the objective of fostering conditions for a peaceful resolution. We will continue to advocate for a solution that is firmly rooted in international law and guided by the principles of dialogue, transparency, and cooperation, principles that underpin the OSCE and its institutions. Thank you, Madam Chair.
