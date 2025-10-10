Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK condemns Russian drone strike on Ukrainian civilian transport hub, a sign of Russia’s growing desperation: UK statement to the OSCE
UK Military Advisor, Lt Col Joby Rimmer, condemns Russia’s drone strike on a Ukrainian train station, calling it a sign of growing desperation. Russia must be held accountable for attacks on civilians and emergency services (08 October 2025).
Thank you, Madam Chair. The United Kingdom wishes to focus this week on grave concerns regarding the Russian Federation’s recent strike on the Ukrainian civilian transport system in Ukraine on 4th October 2025. A Russian drone strike hit a train station in Shostka, in the northern Sumy region, near the Russian border. The strike resulted in one fatality and injured at least 30 others, including civilians and railway staff. According to independent reporting this incident also included a secondary strike, which hit emergency services and rescuers.
We would remind Russia that international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions, clearly protects civilian objects. The principle of distinction requires all parties to a conflict to differentiate between civilians and military targets. The principle of military necessity demands that any use of force must serve a legitimate military purpose. The principle of humanity forbids inflicting unnecessary suffering. And the principle of proportionality prohibits attacks where expected civilian harm would be excessive in relation to the anticipated military advantage.
Does Russia’s strike on this train station conform with these foundational principles? If it was a deliberate strike, was there any target verification? Was the impact on civilian life even considered? If not, then this attack would be considered in breach of international law, and an example of the systematic erosion of wartime norms.
Madam Chair, we have said this before and will say it again. The OSCE Moscow Mechanisms, ODIHR and UN, continue to report on mounting independent evidence of Russia violating international law, including international humanitarian law.
Russia’s continued attacks are not an indication of strength, but a sign of desperation. Regardless of what we might hear in the FSC, Russia is not prevailing in Ukraine. Its forces are overextended, its logistics are failing, and its tactics are unsustainable. A Russian victory is not inevitable. What is inevitable, however, is the growing international consensus that Russia must be held accountable for its actions.
The United Kingdom reaffirms its unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. We remain fully committed to upholding international law, defending the principles of the UN Charter, and ensuring accountability. Our support for Ukraine is resolute, and our commitment to NATO and the collective security of the Euro-Atlantic area remains ironclad.
Thank you, Madam Chair.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/uk-condemns-russian-drone-strike-on-ukrainian-civilian-transport-hub-a-sign-of-russias-growing-desperation-uk-statement-to-the-osce
