Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK condemns Russian sham trial of Ukrainian prisoner of war
Maksym Butkevych, a Ukrainian prisoner of war, had his appeal rejected after he was sentenced to 13 years in prison by the so-called Luhansk people’s republic.
An FCDO Spokesperson said:
We are concerned by the treatment of Ukrainian prisoner of war Maksym Butkevych who was sentenced to 13 years in prison by the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic and has had an appeal against this sentence denied by a Moscow court.
This sham trial lacks legitimacy and we call on the Russian Federation to abide by international humanitarian law and treat Mr Butkevych appropriately as a prisoner of war according to the Geneva Convention.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-condemns-russian-sham-trial-of-ukrainian-prisoner-of-war
