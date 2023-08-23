UK condemns Russian sham trial of Ukrainian prisoner of war

Maksym Butkevych, a Ukrainian prisoner of war, had his appeal rejected after he was sentenced to 13 years in prison by the so-called Luhansk people’s republic.

An FCDO Spokesperson said:

We are concerned by the treatment of Ukrainian prisoner of war Maksym Butkevych who was sentenced to 13 years in prison by the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic and has had an appeal against this sentence denied by a Moscow court.

This sham trial lacks legitimacy and we call on the Russian Federation to abide by international humanitarian law and treat Mr Butkevych appropriately as a prisoner of war according to the Geneva Convention.