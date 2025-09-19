UK condemns Russian violations of NATO airspace and confirms support for Poland, Romania and Ukraine: UK Statement to the OSCE

Ambassador Neil Holland condemns Russian airspace violations as reckless, provocative and dangerous, regardless of intent. Russia should not underestimate Allied resolve. The UK demands that Russia provides a full and factual explanation of their incursion, to show commitment to de-escalation.

Thank you, Mr Chair. This Forum was mandated by our Ministers to reduce risk and maintain politico-military dialogue, even in crisis. The OSCE possesses an extensive acquis and a robust toolkit to support this mission. But for these mechanisms to be effective, they require genuine political will, transparency, and an honest commitment to the foundational principles of the Helsinki Final Act.

Russia’s recent airspace violations are deeply concerning. On 9-10 September, at least 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace. This is not an isolated incident. In Romania on 13 September, a drone flew 10km into national territory for nearly 50 minutes. On 7 September, Estonia reported a Russian Mi-8 helicopter violating its airspace over the Baltic Sea. In Latvia, almost exactly a year ago, a Russian drone crashed near Rezekne, having entered from Belarus.

In response to the understandable outrage at these airspace violations Russia has said merely that accusations are ‘groundless’ and that no attacks on targets in Poland were planned. What does this mean? Open-source imagery of these incursions confirms the UK’s own assessment: these were Russian drones. So what is groundless about objecting to these violations of numerous core principles? And what should we take from an assurance that no targeting was planned? If unplanned and accidental, they suggest Russia is deploying systems it cannot control. If deliberate, they are obviously provocative and dangerous. Either way, Russia breached sovereign and NATO airspace.

Whether intentional or not, Russian incursions into NATO airspace are deeply concerning, and reckless. If Russia is serious about this forum it will recognise that this is the place to explain itself in the interests of stability. Denials and attempts to the diminish the seriousness of this incident are unacceptable.

Mr Chair, on 10 September, the UK and NATO Allies expressed full solidarity with Poland. Russia’s dangerous actions only serve to strengthen NATO unity and resolve. Just as we stand with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, we also stand with our Polish NATO allies. The UK is fully committed to playing its part in Op EASTERN SENTRY, increasing our military presence with Typhoon fighter jets to help deter Russian aggression and, where needed, defend NATO’s airspace.

Russia claims to take its commitments to risk reduction seriously. If this is true, then we invite Russia to provide more information to dispel concerns. If this recent incursion was unintentional, what steps is Russia taking to prevent recurrence? And if it was in fact deliberate, what is Russia’s intent?

The UK remains committed to managing risk, but dialogue in support of this must be grounded in respect for sovereignty, transparency, and the principles we all agreed to uphold.

Thank you, Mr Chair.

Invasion of Ukraine