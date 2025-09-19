Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK condemns Russian violations of NATO airspace and confirms support for Poland, Romania and Ukraine: UK Statement to the OSCE
Ambassador Neil Holland condemns Russian airspace violations as reckless, provocative and dangerous, regardless of intent. Russia should not underestimate Allied resolve. The UK demands that Russia provides a full and factual explanation of their incursion, to show commitment to de-escalation.
Thank you, Mr Chair. This Forum was mandated by our Ministers to reduce risk and maintain politico-military dialogue, even in crisis. The OSCE possesses an extensive acquis and a robust toolkit to support this mission. But for these mechanisms to be effective, they require genuine political will, transparency, and an honest commitment to the foundational principles of the Helsinki Final Act.
Russia’s recent airspace violations are deeply concerning. On 9-10 September, at least 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace. This is not an isolated incident. In Romania on 13 September, a drone flew 10km into national territory for nearly 50 minutes. On 7 September, Estonia reported a Russian Mi-8 helicopter violating its airspace over the Baltic Sea. In Latvia, almost exactly a year ago, a Russian drone crashed near Rezekne, having entered from Belarus.
In response to the understandable outrage at these airspace violations Russia has said merely that accusations are ‘groundless’ and that no attacks on targets in Poland were planned. What does this mean? Open-source imagery of these incursions confirms the UK’s own assessment: these were Russian drones. So what is groundless about objecting to these violations of numerous core principles? And what should we take from an assurance that no targeting was planned? If unplanned and accidental, they suggest Russia is deploying systems it cannot control. If deliberate, they are obviously provocative and dangerous. Either way, Russia breached sovereign and NATO airspace.
Whether intentional or not, Russian incursions into NATO airspace are deeply concerning, and reckless. If Russia is serious about this forum it will recognise that this is the place to explain itself in the interests of stability. Denials and attempts to the diminish the seriousness of this incident are unacceptable.
Mr Chair, on 10 September, the UK and NATO Allies expressed full solidarity with Poland. Russia’s dangerous actions only serve to strengthen NATO unity and resolve. Just as we stand with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, we also stand with our Polish NATO allies. The UK is fully committed to playing its part in Op EASTERN SENTRY, increasing our military presence with Typhoon fighter jets to help deter Russian aggression and, where needed, defend NATO’s airspace.
Russia claims to take its commitments to risk reduction seriously. If this is true, then we invite Russia to provide more information to dispel concerns. If this recent incursion was unintentional, what steps is Russia taking to prevent recurrence? And if it was in fact deliberate, what is Russia’s intent?
The UK remains committed to managing risk, but dialogue in support of this must be grounded in respect for sovereignty, transparency, and the principles we all agreed to uphold.
Thank you, Mr Chair.
Invasion of Ukraine
- UK visa support for Ukrainian nationals
- Move to the UK if you're coming from Ukraine
- Homes for Ukraine: record your interest
- Find out about the UK’s response
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/uk-condemns-russian-violations-of-nato-airspace-and-confirms-support-for-poland-romania-and-ukraine-uk-statement-to-the-osce
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
New dark web portal launched to recruit spies to support UK security19/09/2025 16:20:00
Outgoing Chief of MI6, Sir Richard Moore, announces new platform - Silent Courier - will make it easier for MI6 to recruit agents online
Afghanistan cannot succeed while women and girls are excluded: UK statement at the UN Security Council19/09/2025 12:25:00
Statement given recently (17 September 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.
The unanimous adoption of this resolution demonstrates our shared commitment to locate and return missing Kuwaiti and third-country nationals: UK explanation of vote at the UN Security Council18/09/2025 14:10:00
UK explanation of vote was yesterday delivered by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, following the UN Security Council vote on the draft resolution on Missing Persons in Iraq and Kuwait.
First group of Gazan children arrive for specialist NHS treatment17/09/2025 14:17:00
First group of children from Gaza arrives in the UK for specialist medical treatment on the NHS
Foreign Secretary statement on UK response to Afghanistan earthquake17/09/2025 12:15:00
Foreign Secretary announces additional emergency funding to Afghan people following the recent earthquake in Afghanistan
UK summons Russian Ambassador following Russia's unprecedented violation of NATO airspace16/09/2025 14:10:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office yesterday summoned the Russian Ambassador following significant and unprecedented violation of NATO airspace.
G7 Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) Statement on Iranian Transnational Repression and Other Malign Activities16/09/2025 10:25:00
G7 Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) Statement given recently (12 September 2025) on Iranian Transnational Repression and Other Malign Activities.
The United Kingdom condemns the detentions of at least 22 United Nations personnel by the Houthis: UK statement at the UN Security Council16/09/2025 09:25:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Yemen.
This is a window of opportunity to end the threat of chemical weapons in Syria: UK Statement at the UN Security Council15/09/2025 14:10:00
Statement given recently (15 September 2025) by Caroline Quinn, UK Deputy Political Coordinator, at the UN Security Council Meeting on Syrian Chemical Weapons.
Russia’s violation of Polish airspace only strengthens the unity between NATO nations, and our determination to stand with Ukraine: UK statement at the UN Security Council15/09/2025 13:20:00
Statement given recently (12 September 2025) by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Poland.