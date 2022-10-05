Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
UK consumers give their views on precision bred food
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) have published the first phase of a ‘Survey of public attitudes towards precision breeding’ report, as part of wider efforts to increase their evidence base in the field of genetic technologies.
The first part of the two-phase social research project sought feedback from members of the public across the UK on their awareness and attitudes towards precision bred food, and what information about precision bred food is important to them. The second phase will be carried out by the FSA in England, Wales and Northern Ireland (due early 2023) and will help the agency to understand what is informing peoples’ views and develop a deeper understanding of their needs. FSS will be carrying out further research in Scotland.
The interim findings from phase one highlight low awareness of precision breeding (75% of participants have not heard of it) and a strong appetite to know more about the new technology and its use in food and animal feed production.
While the data reveals a general openness to trying precision bred foods across the UK, with more people anticipating positive than negative impacts from its use, there are large proportions of people taking a neutral stance or indicating they do not know enough to answer the survey questions.
The Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill, which applies to England only, is currently going through Parliament. Should this Bill become law, the FSA will be responsible for introducing a separate regulatory framework for precision bred food and feed. This framework will ensure that any food and feed developed using precision breeding will only enter the food supply chain if they are judged to present no risk to health, do not mislead consumers, and do not have lower nutritional value than their traditionally bred counterparts. This consumer research project will feed into the design of a regulatory framework and any future engagement with consumers on precision breeding.
There are currently no precision bred foods authorised for sale in the UK, although some are available elsewhere in the world, and precision breeding is a rapidly growing technology within the global food system.
For more information on precision breeding, watch the ‘FSA Explains Precision Breeding’ video, and visit our dedicated webpage.
The full consumer research project is available on our research pages.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/uk-consumers-give-their-views-on-precision-bred-food
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
FSA publishes consultation response on proposed amendment to edible insects’ legislation04/10/2022 15:05:00
Plans set out by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to provide clarity to the edible insect industry will be taken forward following public consultation.
AMR in Campylobacter in UK chicken over the last 20 years29/09/2022 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has published a report analysing 20 years of data on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in Campylobacter from retail chicken in the UK.
FSA Board meeting rescheduled following period of National Mourning20/09/2022 12:10:00
The FSA’s September Board meeting, postponed after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has been rescheduled.
FSA Board meeting papers published for September 202202/09/2022 12:25:00
The agenda and papers for the September 2022 Board meeting have been published.
Vulnerable consumers advised of ongoing risk of Listeria associated with ready to eat smoked fish31/08/2022 09:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA), Food Standards Scotland (FSS), and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are reinforcing their advice to vulnerable groups of consumers in relation to the risks of Listeria monocytogenes infection linked to ready to eat smoked fish.
FSA flagship survey reveals how we all eat today11/08/2022 10:10:10
Research published by the Food Standards Agency indicates that the top three food-related concerns amongst consumers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are food waste, the amount of sugar in food, and animal welfare, with over half of respondents reporting that they are concerned about each of these issues.
New appointments to the FSA Board26/07/2022 15:15:00
The Food Standards Agency has announced two new appointments to its Board. Hayley Campbell-Gibbons and Dr Justin Varney will serve three years, commencing 1 September 2022.
FSA publishes refreshed Wild Game Guidance26/07/2022 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency’s (FSA’s) Wild Game Guidance has been revised following public consultation and a need to provide clarification on retained EU regulations.