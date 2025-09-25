Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK continues to demand accountability for Russian violations of NATO airspace; Russia is undermining regional security: UK statement to the OSCE
Ambassador Holland says that recent Russian airspace violations are part of a wider pattern of behaviour that seeks to test NATO’s resolve and distract from Russia’s illegal war of aggression in Ukraine. The UK demands an honest response from Russia. In the OSCE, credibility matters.
Thank you, Madame Chair. Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war of aggression war in Ukraine continues. I want to be clear to begin with that the international community should not allow Russia’s provocations elsewhere to distract from the urgent need to end this war.
That said, the United Kingdom remains gravely concerned by the dangerous violations of NATO airspace by Russian military aircraft, including the most recent incursions into the sovereign airspace of Estonia. These actions should not be considered in isolation. They are part of a wider pattern of increasingly irresponsible Russian behaviour that seeks to test NATO’s resolve and distract from Russia’s ongoing illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.
Russia continues to engage in reckless manoeuvres that risk escalation and undermine regional security. Let us be clear: NATO is a defensive alliance. Its purpose is to protect, not provoke. That is why the UK has contributed to EASTERN SENTRY to bolster NATO’s security along our entire Eastern Flank. Russia should be in no doubt that NATO and Allies will employ all necessary military and non-military tools, in accordance with international law, to defend ourselves and deter all threats in a manner, timing and domain of our choosing.
The FSC is mandated to foster military-to-military dialogue, build confidence and reduce risk of escalation between States. If Russia truly wishes to engage in meaningful dialogue, then full and honest participation in these organisations is the obvious mechanism. The UK will continue to ask constructive questions, but we expect honest and direct answers. If direct answers and participation in good faith are not forthcoming, then it will be clear that Russia continues to hide behind misinformation and false narratives. Madame Chair, in this forum, credibility matters.
At last week’s Opening Session of the Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC), the United Kingdom asked Russia whether they would directly confirm responsibility for the other airspace violations observed in Poland on 9th September. Russia did not respond directly. So, in this spirit we ask again about this violation. If the Russian delegation requires more time to secure an accurate response from Moscow, then we encourage them to do so. We will ask again next week. Our questions are (again):
Firstly, if the incursions are unintentional, what steps is Russia taking to prevent recurrence?
And secondly, if they are in fact deliberate, what is Russia’s intent?
Additionally, will Russia commit to preventing future incursions including assuring NATO members that such violations will cease?
The United Kingdom stands firmly with Ukraine and with our NATO Allies. We will not be deterred by Russia’s irresponsible acts. We will continue to fully support Ukraine, whose security contributes to ours, in the exercise of its inherent right to self-defence. And we will continue to demand accountability for violations of international law, whether in the skies over Europe or on the ground in Ukraine. Thank you, Madame Chair.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/uk-continues-to-demand-accountability-for-russian-violations-of-nato-airspace-russia-is-undermining-regional-security-uk-statement-to-the-osce
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
We must ensure AI strengthens peace and security: UK Statement at the UN Security Council25/09/2025 16:20:00
Statement given yesterday by The Rt Hon David Lammy, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice and Deputy Prime Minister, at the UN Security Council meeting on Artificial Intelligence.
Russia's illegal and unprovoked war of aggression is not just a test of Ukrainian resilience and security; it is an assault on the United Nations Charter and its most foundational principles: UK Statement at the UN Security Council25/09/2025 14:10:00
Statement given recently (23 September 2025) by The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
Co-Chairs' Statement following the Ministerial Meeting on Coordinating Efforts for De-Escalation in Sudan25/09/2025 13:20:00
Co-Chairs Statement from the African Union, the European Union, France, Germany and the United Kingdom following the Ministerial Meeting on Coordinating Efforts for De-Escalation in Sudan.
UK-Bermuda Joint Statement on Sanctions25/09/2025 11:20:00
UK-Bermuda Joint Statement on Sanctions: Minister for the Overseas Territories, and Premier of Bermuda.
Joint statement: offer to assist with treatments of patients from Gaza in the Occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem24/09/2025 12:20:00
UK and partners call on Israel to restore the medical corridor to the West Bank for vital healthcare
I stand before you today, beneath the emblem of the United Nations, to confirm the historic decision of the British government to recognise the state of Palestine: UK Statement at the High-Level Conference for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution23/09/2025 16:10:00
Statement given yesterday by The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, at the High-Level International Conference for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.
We must step up our efforts to eliminate violence against women and girls, because everyone has the right to live in freedom from fear: UK Statement at the UNGA 80 side event on Beijing +3023/09/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, at the UNGA 80 side event on Beijing +30.
Flatmates, fridges and food safety: The Food Standards Agency’s guide for students in the kitchen23/09/2025 13:05:00
With thousands of students settling into shared accommodation across the UK this September, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) is reinforcing essential food safety advice to help young adults stay healthy in challenging kitchen environments.
Government supports top students out of Gaza to take up UK scholarships23/09/2025 12:12:00
Foreign and Education Secretaries announce Gazan students will arrive in the UK to take places at universities following government support to help them leave Gaza