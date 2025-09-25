UK continues to demand accountability for Russian violations of NATO airspace; Russia is undermining regional security: UK statement to the OSCE

Ambassador Holland says that recent Russian airspace violations are part of a wider pattern of behaviour that seeks to test NATO’s resolve and distract from Russia’s illegal war of aggression in Ukraine. The UK demands an honest response from Russia. In the OSCE, credibility matters.

Thank you, Madame Chair. Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war of aggression war in Ukraine continues. I want to be clear to begin with that the international community should not allow Russia’s provocations elsewhere to distract from the urgent need to end this war.

That said, the United Kingdom remains gravely concerned by the dangerous violations of NATO airspace by Russian military aircraft, including the most recent incursions into the sovereign airspace of Estonia. These actions should not be considered in isolation. They are part of a wider pattern of increasingly irresponsible Russian behaviour that seeks to test NATO’s resolve and distract from Russia’s ongoing illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.

Russia continues to engage in reckless manoeuvres that risk escalation and undermine regional security. Let us be clear: NATO is a defensive alliance. Its purpose is to protect, not provoke. That is why the UK has contributed to EASTERN SENTRY to bolster NATO’s security along our entire Eastern Flank. Russia should be in no doubt that NATO and Allies will employ all necessary military and non-military tools, in accordance with international law, to defend ourselves and deter all threats in a manner, timing and domain of our choosing.

The FSC is mandated to foster military-to-military dialogue, build confidence and reduce risk of escalation between States. If Russia truly wishes to engage in meaningful dialogue, then full and honest participation in these organisations is the obvious mechanism. The UK will continue to ask constructive questions, but we expect honest and direct answers. If direct answers and participation in good faith are not forthcoming, then it will be clear that Russia continues to hide behind misinformation and false narratives. Madame Chair, in this forum, credibility matters.

At last week’s Opening Session of the Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC), the United Kingdom asked Russia whether they would directly confirm responsibility for the other airspace violations observed in Poland on 9th September. Russia did not respond directly. So, in this spirit we ask again about this violation. If the Russian delegation requires more time to secure an accurate response from Moscow, then we encourage them to do so. We will ask again next week. Our questions are (again):

Firstly, if the incursions are unintentional, what steps is Russia taking to prevent recurrence?

And secondly, if they are in fact deliberate, what is Russia’s intent?

Additionally, will Russia commit to preventing future incursions including assuring NATO members that such violations will cease?

The United Kingdom stands firmly with Ukraine and with our NATO Allies. We will not be deterred by Russia’s irresponsible acts. We will continue to fully support Ukraine, whose security contributes to ours, in the exercise of its inherent right to self-defence. And we will continue to demand accountability for violations of international law, whether in the skies over Europe or on the ground in Ukraine. Thank you, Madame Chair.